A global analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest big data analytics engagement for a food industry company

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005531/en/

Big data analytics engagement for a food industry company. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Changing consumer preferences have pressurized companies in the food industry to adapt to evolving consumer expectations and increasing demand for transparency. However, more than half of the food industry companies lack the required analytics capabilities to can put the unstructured data into good use. They struggle with fundamental issues related to big data analytics and fail to obtain progressive insights into the food trends that can be used to make operative, managerial, and crucial business decisions.

The Business Problem: The client is a major company in the food industry that has its operations spread across the globe. Despite extracting insights from customers' buying patterns and successfully incorporating them into their upstream business operations, they were finding difficulties in dealing with the huge volumes of structured datasets generated due to the recent developments in their customer loyalty programs. They required big data analytics to gain actionable insights into the metrics that would help them to improve customer satisfaction and reduce customer churn rates. Such business problems compelled the client to leverage Quantzig's expertise in big data analytics to offer personalized services and develop a personalized offering that can suit the needs of their customers. They also wanted to leverage big data analytics to launch an analytics-driven roadmap and migration path for enterprise-wide implementation.

Want to analyze new food industry trends and assess the huge data volumes generated through online platforms to examine hidden data patterns, customer correlations, and extract meaningful insights? Get in touch with our experts today!

"Intense competition for customer loyalty is indirectly influencing the need to develop the ability to draw deeper consumer-centric insights from big data and enhance their decision-making capability," says an expert from Quantzig.

The Solution Offered:The big data experts at Quantzig adopted an issue-to-outcome approach to improve the business performance of the food industry client. They developed a big data analytics operating model and linked big data analytics directly to the decision-making process to meet the client's core requirements. The team generated insights that were aligned with the company's business strategies to help them identify food industry trends. With the guidance of our experts, the client adopted a cross-functional approach to infuse big data analytics into the day-to-day decision-making process. This approach generated a greater return on analytics capabilities and helped the client to proactively track customer usage patterns across their online platforms, improve customer experience, and develop innovate product offerings for the food business. This approach helped the client to realize millions in operational cost savings

Building an enterprise-wide analytics capability is a necessity, but most companies in the food industry fail to do so. Request a free proposal and know how our big data analytics solutions can help you address this problem.

Quantzig's big data analytics solutions helped the client to:

Realize millions in operational cost savings.

Generate a greater return on analytics capabilities.

Want to know how big data analytics and data mining techniques can be employed to filter huge volumes of data and extract important business insights? Request for more information

Quantzig's big data analytics solutions offered predictive insights on:

Proactively tracking customer usage patterns across their online platforms.

Incorporating big data analytics into day-to-day business decisions and defining new processes.

into day-to-day business decisions and defining new processes. The availability of data from different customer touch points increases complexities and poses numerous challenges for food industry companies. Request and access segregated data on real-time dashboards.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005531/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us