The global optical time domain reflectometer market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005338/en/

Technavio predicts the global optical time domain reflectometer market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 4% during 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the growing investments in smart city project. Smart cities consist of public amenities and infrastructure connected through communication networks. Automobiles communicating with traffic lights or with the smartphones of pedestrians is an instance. Power consumption can be reduced by switching street lights on and off based on the daylight. This will need mobile networks that can handle a massive amount of data, such as 4G/5G. Around the globe, countries are focusing on the development of smart cities to manage assets and resources efficiently.

As per Technavio, the increasing investments in data centers will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global optical time domain reflectometer (OTDR) market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Global optical time domain reflectometer market: Increasing investments in data center

Data centers are networked computer servers that are used by organizations for the remote distribution, processing, and storage of large volumes of data. A huge amount of data is generated owing to the development of smart cities, smart grids, and smart homes. The requirement of data centers has increased in order to monitor and process this data.

"During the deployment of data centers, OTDRs are used in the testing of optical fiber cables. Multiple variations of cables such as unshielded twisted pair, coax, multi-mode or single-mode fibers, and hybrid active optical cables, are used by data centers during network establishment. These fiber cables help move vast quantities of data at a speed of 10-100 Gb/s. Single-mode optical fibers are used to facilitate Internet connections, while multi-mode fibers are used for short-length connections within a server," says an analyst at Technavio for research on communications equipment.

Global optical time domain reflectometer market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global optical time domain reflectometer market by end-users (communication, cable TV, private enterprise network, and others) and geographical regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The communication segment held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for over 68% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2018 with a market share of over 41%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2023, however there will be a decrease in its market share by over 1%.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005338/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com