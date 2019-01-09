Technavio has announced the release of their research report on the Global Hepatitis C Drugs Market for the forecast period 2019-2023. This hepatitis C drugs market analysis report segments the market by product (combination therapy and monotherapy), type (acute hepatitis C and chronic hepatitis C), and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Global hepatitis C drugs market size will register a decremental growth of USD 6 billion during 2019-2023, at a CAGR of nearly (14%). There is a growing demand for direct-acting antivirals. For patients suffering from hepatitis C, direct-acting antiviral drugs have emerged as a viable option. These drugs act and block specific steps in the lifecycle of the HCV. They target specific non-structural proteins of the virus that results in the disruption of viral replication. Hence, they show fewer side effects than the interferon, which were employed until the advent of direct-acting antiviral drugs.

Growing number of voluntary licensing agreements

Access to essential medicines improves under voluntary licensing. As per the voluntary licensing agreement, patent holders license others to manufacture, import, and/or distribute their patented drugs. Companies such as Gilead are the leaders in making wide use of voluntary licensing agreements. Gilead licensed its entire on-patent portfolio of products to allow the entry of generics into the market, including the drugs for hepatitis C. Thus, with the help of voluntary licenses, generic versions of drugs are developed, which increases the affordability and access to the patients.

"The Americas accounted for nearly 47% of the market's share in 2017. The US FDA approved VOSEVI to be used in the treatment of adults with chronic HCV genotypes 1-6 without cirrhosis or with mild cirrhosis. Moreover, organizations such as CDC, American Liver Foundation, and the National Black Leadership Commission on AIDS are raising awareness about viral hepatitis", says an analyst at Technavio.

This hepatitis C industry research report provides in-depth analysis of the major drivers, upcoming trends, and challenges that will impact market growth over the forecast period. The report analyzes the competitive landscape and offers details on several hepatitis C products manufacturers including

AbbVie

Bristol-Myers Squibb

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Gilead

Merck

