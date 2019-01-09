The "Traditional Wound Management Products Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ by the following Product Segments:
- Adhesive Bandages
- Topical Ointments
- Gauzes
The report profiles 79 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Beiersdorf AG
- Cremer S.A.
- Derma Sciences Inc.
- Johnson Johnson
- Cardinal Health Inc.
- Mlnlycke Health Care AB
- Paul Hartmann AG
- Vernacare
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- Wounds Wound Management: A Prelude
- Prevalence and Incidence of Wounds Select Statistics
- Overview of Wound Management Products Market
- Traditional Wound Care Market Outlook
- List of Available Bandages, Closures and Wraps
- List of Gauze Sponges
- Ointments Creams
- Emerging Markets Drive Growth Opportunities
3. MARKET TRENDS AND ISSUES
- Advanced Wound Care Products A Growing Threat
- Growing Focus on Developing Patient-Centric Products Hurt Market Prospects
- Reduced Economic Costs Triggers Transition to Advanced Products
- Liquid/Spray Bandages An Expanding Market
- Adhesive Bandages Explore Novel Design Variations
- Crustacean Shell Components in Bandages
- Keratin-based Wound Dressings
- Smart Bandages with pH and Temperature Sensors
- Smartphone-controlled Smart Bandages
- Innovative Bandage to Stop Bleeding
- Injectable Bandage to Achieve Rapid Haemostasis
- Other Award-winning Wound Dressings
- Traditional Burn Care Dressings Give Way to Advanced Products
- First-Aid Sustains Demand for Adhesive Bandages
- Gauze Still a Highly Used Product
- Rising Awareness of Advanced Wound Care Options A Critical Dampener to Growth
4. MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS
- Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver
- Demographic Statistics of the Global Aging Populace: Unfurling the Market Potential
- Rising Incidence of Diabetes to Propel Market Growth
- Growing Obesity Levels Fuel Demand
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 79 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 96)
- The United States (50)
- Canada (3)
- Japan (2)
- Europe (39)
- France (2)
- Germany (14)
- The United Kingdom (5)
- Rest of Europe (5)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (13)
- Middle East (1)
- Latin America (1)
