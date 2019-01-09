The "Traditional Wound Management Products Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.

Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ by the following Product Segments:

Adhesive Bandages

Topical Ointments

Gauzes

Key Topics Covered

1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Wounds Wound Management: A Prelude

Prevalence and Incidence of Wounds Select Statistics

Overview of Wound Management Products Market

Traditional Wound Care Market Outlook

List of Available Bandages, Closures and Wraps

List of Gauze Sponges

Ointments Creams

Emerging Markets Drive Growth Opportunities

3. MARKET TRENDS AND ISSUES

Advanced Wound Care Products A Growing Threat

Growing Focus on Developing Patient-Centric Products Hurt Market Prospects

Reduced Economic Costs Triggers Transition to Advanced Products

Liquid/Spray Bandages An Expanding Market

Adhesive Bandages Explore Novel Design Variations

Crustacean Shell Components in Bandages

Keratin-based Wound Dressings

Smart Bandages with pH and Temperature Sensors

Smartphone-controlled Smart Bandages

Innovative Bandage to Stop Bleeding

Injectable Bandage to Achieve Rapid Haemostasis

Other Award-winning Wound Dressings

Traditional Burn Care Dressings Give Way to Advanced Products

First-Aid Sustains Demand for Adhesive Bandages

Gauze Still a Highly Used Product

Rising Awareness of Advanced Wound Care Options A Critical Dampener to Growth

4. MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS

Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver

Demographic Statistics of the Global Aging Populace: Unfurling the Market Potential

Rising Incidence of Diabetes to Propel Market Growth

Growing Obesity Levels Fuel Demand

5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

