The "Surgical Retractor Market by Product, Design, End User Forecasts to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global surgical retractors market is projected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2023 from USD 1.8 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.2%.

The growth of this market is largely driven by factors such as the increasing number of surgical procedures; growing availability of specialized and application specific retraction products; continuously expanding geriatric population prone to chronic diseases (which require surgical intervention); and rising demand for plastic and reconstructive surgeries.

Key Highlights

The hand-held retractors segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2018

The head, neck, and spinal applications segment is expected to witness high growth rate in the surgical retractors market, by application, during forecast period

The hospitals, clinics, and surgical centers segment is estimated to account for largest share of surgical retractors market in 2018

Asia Pacific to witness high growth rate in global surgical retractors market during the forecast period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing number of surgical procedures

Market availability of specialized and application specific retraction products

Expansion of geriatric population

Rising demand for plastic and reconstructive surgeries

Restraints

Significant product costs

Increased preference for minimally invasive surgery (MIS) procedures

Opportunities

Emerging markets

Challenges

Limited reimbursements for surgical procedures

Topics Covered

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Surgical Retractor Market, By Product Type

7 Surgical Retractor Market, By Design

8 Surgical Retractor Market, By Product Usage

9 Surgical Retractor Market, By Application

10 Surgical Retractor Market, By End User

11 Surgical Retractor Market, By Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

Arthrex Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Globus Medical Inc.

Henry Schein Inc.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

Invuity Inc.

Johnson Johnson

Medline Industries Inc.

Medtronic Public Limited Company

Rti Surgical Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated

Terumo Corporation

The Cooper Companies Inc.

