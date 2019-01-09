The "Surgical Retractor Market by Product, Design, End User Forecasts to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global surgical retractors market is projected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2023 from USD 1.8 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.2%.
The growth of this market is largely driven by factors such as the increasing number of surgical procedures; growing availability of specialized and application specific retraction products; continuously expanding geriatric population prone to chronic diseases (which require surgical intervention); and rising demand for plastic and reconstructive surgeries.
Key Highlights
- The hand-held retractors segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2018
- The head, neck, and spinal applications segment is expected to witness high growth rate in the surgical retractors market, by application, during forecast period
- The hospitals, clinics, and surgical centers segment is estimated to account for largest share of surgical retractors market in 2018
- Asia Pacific to witness high growth rate in global surgical retractors market during the forecast period
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing number of surgical procedures
- Market availability of specialized and application specific retraction products
- Expansion of geriatric population
- Rising demand for plastic and reconstructive surgeries
Restraints
- Significant product costs
- Increased preference for minimally invasive surgery (MIS) procedures
Opportunities
- Emerging markets
Challenges
- Limited reimbursements for surgical procedures
Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Surgical Retractor Market, By Product Type
7 Surgical Retractor Market, By Design
8 Surgical Retractor Market, By Product Usage
9 Surgical Retractor Market, By Application
10 Surgical Retractor Market, By End User
11 Surgical Retractor Market, By Region
12 Competitive Landscape
13 Company Profiles
- Arthrex Inc.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Globus Medical Inc.
- Henry Schein Inc.
- Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation
- Invuity Inc.
- Johnson Johnson
- Medline Industries Inc.
- Medtronic Public Limited Company
- Rti Surgical Inc.
- Stryker Corporation
- Teleflex Incorporated
- Terumo Corporation
- The Cooper Companies Inc.
