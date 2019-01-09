The "Global Coatings Raw Materials Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global coatings raw materials market will register a CAGR of more than 4% by 2023.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing production of printing inks will drive demand for coatings raw materials during the period under review.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing demand for alkyd in paints and coatings.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the fluctuating oil prices have compelled vendors to adopt various cost-cutting measures, which can negatively impact the global coatings raw material market.
Key Players
- AkzoNobel
- Arkema
- BASF
- DowDuPont
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Evonik Industries
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Market segmentation by type
- Comparison by type
- Resins Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Pigments and fillers Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Solvents Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Additives Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by type
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- ROW Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing automotive industry
- Increasing demand for waterborne coatings
- Growing demand for printing inks
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- AkzoNobel
- Arkema
- BASF
- DowDuPont
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Evonik Industries
