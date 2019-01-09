The "Global Coatings Raw Materials Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global coatings raw materials market will register a CAGR of more than 4% by 2023.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing production of printing inks will drive demand for coatings raw materials during the period under review.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing demand for alkyd in paints and coatings.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the fluctuating oil prices have compelled vendors to adopt various cost-cutting measures, which can negatively impact the global coatings raw material market.

Key Players

AkzoNobel

Arkema

BASF

DowDuPont

Eastman Chemical Company

Evonik Industries

Topics Covered

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Resins Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Pigments and fillers Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Solvents Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Additives Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

ROW Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Growing automotive industry

Increasing demand for waterborne coatings

Growing demand for printing inks

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

AkzoNobel

Arkema

BASF

DowDuPont

Eastman Chemical Company

Evonik Industries

