Agenus to Leverage Selexis' SUREtechnology Platform to Progress its Unique Portfolio of Next-Generation Antibody Programs Through the Clinic

Selexis SA, a pioneering life sciences company and a global leader in mammalian cell line generation technology, announced today that it has signed additional commercial license agreements (CLAs) with Agenus Inc., (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with a pipeline of immune-modulating antibodies, cancer vaccines, and adoptive cell therapies.1 Under the new CLAs, Agenus will leverage Selexis' modular SUREtechnology Platform for the rapid, stable, and cost-effective production of its therapeutic proteins.

"It's gratifying to have the opportunity to play a part in Agenus' mission to redefine cancer treatment by advancing promising new biologics for individuals living with cancer," said Yemi Onakunle, PhD, MBA, Selexis vice president, licensing and business development. "The Selexis team has a notable track record of success in helping our partners overcome protein-expression challenges and advance products rapidly and safely through the clinic to the market where they can be made available to patients in need."

The Selexis SUREtechnology Platform improves the way mammalian cells are used in the discovery, development and manufacturing of recombinant proteins and drugs. The platform provides key significant advantages over traditional approaches, enabling: speed, high-yield, stability and flexibility.

"Our fully integrated capabilities, from early discovery of protein therapeutics to GMP manufacturing, allows us to rapidly produce and clinically test promising new drug candidates thereby delivering innovation with speed. A critical step in this process is the in-house development of commercially viable cell-lines expressing novel and complex proteins," said Alex Duncan, PhD, chief technology officer at Agenus. "We have successfully used the Selexis' platform to drive our lead anti-CTLA4 (AGEN1884) and anti-PD1 (AGEN2034) programs, and are excited to partner with them to advance our novel single agent and multi-specific antibody programs."

About Selexis SA

Selexis SA is the global leader in cell line development with best-in-class modular technology and highly specialized solutions that enable the life sciences industry to rapidly discover, develop and commercialize innovative medicines and vaccines. Our global partners are utilizing Selexis technologies to advance more than 100 drug products in clinical development and the manufacture of four commercial products. As part of a comprehensive drug development process, the Company's technologies shorten development timelines and reduce manufacturing risks. In June 2017, Selexis became part of the JSR Life Sciences group. JSR's CDMO service offering leverages the full capabilities of Selexis' proprietary SUREtechnology Platform to offer an end-to-end solution to industry. More information is available at www.selexis.com.

About Agenus Inc.

Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The Company's vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy by pursuing combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, proprietary cancer vaccine platforms, and adoptive cell therapies (through its AgenTus Therapeutics subsidiary). The Company is equipped with a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support early phase clinical programs. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com and our twitter handle @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and twitter

1 Through AgenTus Therapeutics, a subsidiary of Agenus

