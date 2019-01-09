Medtronic plc: Medtronic Foundation Recognizes 12 Bakken Invitation Honorees for Driving Positive Change in Healthcare

Program Celebrates the Legacy of Medtronic Co-Founder Earl Bakken and Other Outstanding Patient Advocates Around the World

MINNEAPOLIS and Kona, Hawaii - January 9, 2019 - The Medtronic Foundation today announced 12 individuals from around the world as recipients of the 2018 Bakken Invitation (http://www.foundation.medtronic.com/us-en/index/civic-engagement/bakken-home-page.html). This Medtronic Foundation program recognizes and connects people who "live on, give on and dream on" through their advocacy, contributions to innovation and volunteerism after overcoming health challenges with the help of medical technology.

Named after the late Earl Bakken, who understood the impact of medical technology on his own life and its ability to give years of "extra life" to a variety of philanthropic efforts, the Bakken Invitation was launched six years ago to connect empowered patients who affect social change, transform healthcare and inspire others. The 2018 honorees will convene today in Hawaii, Earl's home in recent years for five days of inspiring workshops. During the multi-day retreat, they will receive leadership skills training, connect and share ideas with other like-minded individuals and be recognized for their achievements by the Medtronic Foundation.

This year's recipients are from 12 different countries and represent multiple diseases and medical conditions. The 2018 honorees include:

Eduardo Caminada Jr., Brazil

Giovanna Campioni, Italy

Candice Coghlan, Canada

Amber Huett-Garcia, United States

Komal Kanitkar, India

Christine Katusiime, Uganda

George Kwayu, Tanzania

YongWoo Lee, South Korea

Roland Malkin, United Kingdom

Ashley Ng, Australia

Raican Dan Stoian, Romania

Rui Zhang, China

"I'm honored to participate in the Bakken Invitation as I believe in its mission to affect positive social change - only through collaborations such as these can we continue to make important strides forward," said recipient Eduardo Caminada Jr. "Every day, I see the ways public education and awareness activities can make a difference not only in the minds of individuals to reduce stigma surrounding a disease, but also in influencing government and policy stakeholders."

"The Bakken Invitation is just one example of how the Medtronic Foundation is empowering patients and elevating their perspectives and experiences," said Paurvi Bhatt, Medtronic Foundation president. "We recognize that positive change in healthcare is only possible when the powerful insight, influence and skills of patients is put into action. That's why we're proud to equip these patients with tools to catalyze their work as leaders and further position them to transform healthcare in meaningful and sustainable ways for years to come."

Learn more about the 2018 honorees at http://www.foundation.medtronic.com/us-en/index/civic-engagement/bakken-home-page.html and see highlights during the event on the Medtronic Foundation's Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/MedtronicFoundation/)and Twitter (https://twitter.com/MDTFoundation).

About the Bakken Invitation

The Bakken Invitation furthers the community-minded vision of the late Medtronic co-founder Earl Bakken. Bakken had a pacemaker, insulin pump and several heart stents, which he says gave him years of "extra life" to continue his community involvement. He regularly asked medical technology recipients, "What are you doing with your extra life?"

Since its inception in 2013, the Bakken Invitation has honored more than 70 individuals and invested approximately $1 million to support their work across the globe.

About the Medtronic Foundation

Medtronic plc is the sole funder of Medtronic Foundation, whose focus is on expanding access to quality chronic disease care among underserved populations worldwide, as well as supporting health initiatives in communities where Medtronic employees live and give.

For more information please visit www.medtronic.com/foundation (http://www.medtronic.com/foundation)

###

Contacts:

Allison Frailich

Medtronic Foundation

Public Relations

+1-763-505-3068 or

+1-612-413-2313





This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Medtronic plc via Globenewswire

