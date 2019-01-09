The "E-learning Market in Europe 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The e-learning market in Europe to register a CAGR close to 15% during the forecast period.

The rising adoption of digital technology and Internet-enabled devices in education has led to an increasing popularity of personalized learning in European countries.

Educational institutions are focusing on self-paced learning by tailoring or customizing the learning patterns for students. These learning systems also provides data analytics software coupled with course content, which enables better monitoring as well as course feedback for students, parents, and teachers.

The growing popularity of personalized learning in Europe is expected to continue to boost the growth of the market during our forecast period.

The rapid penetration of smartphones devices such as mobile phones and tablets, as well as the rising consumer demand for personalized learning have led to an increased emphasis on digital educational content. Several vendors in the global digital education content market offer multimedia content that is compatible with smartphone devices.

The introduction of stringent regulations in Europe to address concerns related to user privacy and data security, vendors that provide e-learning solutions in the region are obliged to align their systems and processes to ensure compliance with these regulations.

