The "E-learning Market in Europe 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The e-learning market in Europe to register a CAGR close to 15% during the forecast period.
The rising adoption of digital technology and Internet-enabled devices in education has led to an increasing popularity of personalized learning in European countries.
Educational institutions are focusing on self-paced learning by tailoring or customizing the learning patterns for students. These learning systems also provides data analytics software coupled with course content, which enables better monitoring as well as course feedback for students, parents, and teachers.
The growing popularity of personalized learning in Europe is expected to continue to boost the growth of the market during our forecast period.
The rapid penetration of smartphones devices such as mobile phones and tablets, as well as the rising consumer demand for personalized learning have led to an increased emphasis on digital educational content. Several vendors in the global digital education content market offer multimedia content that is compatible with smartphone devices.
The introduction of stringent regulations in Europe to address concerns related to user privacy and data security, vendors that provide e-learning solutions in the region are obliged to align their systems and processes to ensure compliance with these regulations.
Key Players
- Adobe Systems
- Cengage Learning Holdings
- Cisco
- Instructure
- Pearson
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Higher education Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Corporate Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- K-12 Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Packaged content Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Solutions Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Adobe Systems
- Cengage Learning Holdings
- Cisco
- Instructure
- Pearson
