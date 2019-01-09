Regulatory News:
This English translation is for the convenience of English-speaking readers. However, only the French text has any legal value.
Under the liquidity contract entered into between Lagardère SCA (Paris:MMB) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2018:
232,500 Lagardère SCA shares
and 4,096,064.47
For information, at the time of the last assessment on June 30th 2018, the following resources were available:
155,000 Lagardère SCA shares
and 5,699,627.29
LAGARDERE SCA
French Partnership limited by shares
Share capital of €799,913,044.60
Registered office: 4 rue de Presbourg, 75116, Paris France
No. 320 366 446 on the Paris Trade and Companies Registry
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005554/en/
Contacts:
Lagardère SCA