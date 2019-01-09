Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Investview Inc Investview Inc: Massive Turnout in Paris- Investview Launches Kuvera France 09-Jan-2019 / 16:16 GMT/BST *Massive Turnout in Paris* Investview Launches Kuvera France Salt Lake City, UT via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Investview Corporation (OTCQB: INVU) officially launches Kuvera France in Paris this past Sunday, January 6th, 2019. Thousands traveled to Paris to attend the official launch of Kuvera France, a wholly owned subsidiary of Investview, which was established in late 2018 to handle the significant demand for Kuvera financial education products in the European Union with the strongest demand in France. The launch event was held at the Pullman Dock in Paris with 2,500 attendees from all regions in France. The event was coordinated, hosted and delivered by Samba Diagne, Leading Kuvera Distributor for France along with the support of Kuvera U.S. by Rick Rowberry, Master Distributor and Anthony Napolitano, Kuvera Leader, Rank of Legend. Annette Raynor, Investview COO and Chad Garner, Kuvera President were in attendance to address the massive turnout and officially announce the establishment of Kuvera France, a key strategic initiative for Investview worldwide growth. _"I am overwhelmed by the number of attendees and enthusiasm for Kuvera products and services in France. Despite recent unrest in the city, thousands turned out to learn, collaborate and plan for financial well-being using our products. You could feel the excitement and enthusiasm in the room and I was humbled to see the French so motivated to join us in bringing financial fitness to the world," _said Annette Raynor, Investview COO. Led by Samba Diagne, the Kuvera France launch team included Maxime Pierre, Yacine Bachir, Mohamed Bdj, Mohamed Islem, Adnane, Laura Derrien, Adeline Le Harzic, and Nassim Maouche. Over eight hours of presentations and training culminated in an ethereal moment of darkness, illuminated by audience mobile lights in a unique display of solidarity, with words of 'hope, gratitude and financial success for all,' delivered by Samba concluding a historic moment for Investview and Kuvera. Chad Garner, President, added, "The demand, desire and execution by the French leadership team has been outstanding. Kuvera France will enable us to properly operate, expand and support sales throughout the whole European Union. Combined with the experience and dedication of Samba and the entire French team, it is clear that 2019 is going to be momentous." Kuvera has been actively preparing for the launch of Kuvera France successfully translating the majority of their educational content to French since June of 2018. Demand in the region has been increasing significantly month over month and now with the ability to operate from France, the team is poised for significant growth. *About Investview, Inc.* Investview, Inc. is a diversified financial technology organization. The Company operates primarily through its wholly- and majority-owned subsidiaries, to provide financial products and services to individuals, accredited investors and select financial institutions. www.investview.com [1] *About Kuvera LLC and Kuvera France* Kuvera LLC provides affordable access to valuable financial education, current market research and cutting-edge technology that enables individuals to increase and cultivate their own financial resources, enjoy life and plan for the future. Kuvera products are distributed through a direct sales model. Product services are offered to individuals on a monthly subscription basis. Kuvera is classified as a publisher of financial research and information and exempt from securities registration. This is an exemption provided in the U.S. Securities Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Kuvera is not a brokerage firm or Registered Investment Advisor. We do not execute trades or take possession of clients' brokerage accounts. Our customers may cancel their subscription at any time and execute trades at their own discretion. www.kuveraglobal.com [2] *Forward-Looking Statements* Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". When the words "believes," "expects," "plans," "projects," "estimates," and similar expressions are used, they identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Management's current beliefs and assumptions and information currently available to Management and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Information concerning factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements can be found in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly release revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. *Investor Contacts:* pr@investview.com Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 