Edison Investment Research - Food & Drink - Greggs: Greggs, the leading food-on-the-go retailer, has continued an impressive upwards trend in like-for-like (lfl) owned-store sales growth across Q4, and in the final five weeks of FY18e. The company is successfully drawing new customers into its stores with strategic product launches and efforts to reduce queues and improve product availability. We upgrade both our FY18 and FY19 PBT forecasts for the second time in six weeks, by 3%.ISIN: GB00B63QSB39

