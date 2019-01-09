VISIATIV: Vigorous Q4 sales prompt Visiativ to raise 2018 revenue target

2018 consolidated revenues currently estimated at €163 million, implying year-on-year growth of 31%

Annual organic revenue growth around 10%

Lyon, 9 January 2019 - 6.00 pm. Visiativ Group, a publisher and integrator of innovative software platforms, is listed on Euronext Growth (FR0004029478, ALVIV).

Visiativ posted vigorous sales in Q4 with organic growth of around 20%. Strong growth was recorded in all divisions, thus vindicating the merits of Visiativ's strategy of broadening its offering of digital transformation solutions for companies.

Accordingly, on the basis of initial post-balance sheet accounting calculations, the Group currently expects to largely exceed its initial 2018 consolidated revenue target of over €155 million.

As a result, Visiativ confirms its expectations of exceeding its target with revenues estimated at around €163 million, up 31% versus 2017 (€124.4 million) including the consolidated revenues of Dimensions Group from 1 December 2018.

This sustained growth will go hand in hand with a sharp acceleration in organic growth, which is expected to amount to around 10% for the full year compared to 4% for the first nine months.

2018 consolidated revenues will be released on Tuesday 22 January 2019 after close of trading on Euronext (instead of 31 January 2019 as initially scheduled).

