The increasing adoption rate of cloud-based operation services by various organizations is creating significant demand for PPM consultancy. End-user sectors such as BFSI are leveraging PPM consultancy services that are known to make the processes more transparent and eliminating instances of fraudulent activities. Innovative strides being made by the PPM consultancy service providers regarding process assessment, improvement, and analysis and reporting are attracting more subscription, thereby; driving the category send momentum. Read the Free Sample of the market intelligence report on PPM consultancy here!

Factors like the emergence of SMEs and infrastructure developments will favor the category growth in APAC, which is also projected to register the fastest category spend growth rate. However, saturated demand from various end-user industries and stringent regulations by the EU will have a negative impact on the European market. The growing complexity of projects is compelling industries in the US to leverage the PPM consultancy services to cater to the need for cost and time management.

"Buyers are advised to engage with service providers who provide value-based pricing instead of flat-rate pricing. This allows buyers to pay as per the performance, cost-saving opportunities, and insights offered by service providers," says SpendEdge procurement expert Sumit Yadav

This market intelligence report on PPM consultancy has highlighted the following KPIs to play a critical role in influencing category spend. They include:

Service defect rate is an important supplier KPI for category managers

Optimum resource utilization is also an important supplier KPI to buyers

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the facility management category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The supply market forecasts provide information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: PPM consultancy

Category ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Category management enablers

Procurement organization

Category enablers

Category definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope

Category map

