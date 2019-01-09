Veolia announces today that it has finalized the sale of its remaining 30% stake in Transdev Group to the German group Rethmann, for 340 million euros.

Following the sale of 20% of Transdev Group's capital to Caisse des Dépôts in December 2016, this transaction, announced on October 2, 2018, marks the end of Veolia's withdrawal process from the Transport business.

Veolia groupis the global leader in optimized resource management. With nearly 169 000 employees worldwide, the Group designs and provides water, waste and energy management solutions which contribute to the sustainable development of communities and industries. Through its three complementary business activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, preserve available resources, and to replenish them.

In 2017, the Veolia group supplied 96 million people with drinking water and 62 million people with wastewater service, produced nearly 55 million megawatt hours of energy and converted 47 million metric tons of waste into new materials and energy. Veolia Environnement (listed on Paris Euronext: VIE) recorded consolidated revenue of €25.12 billion in 2017 (USD 30.1 billion). www.veolia.com

