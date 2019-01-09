Morpheus Data today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Management Platforms based on its ability to execute and completeness of vision.

"Morpheus is thrilled to have been named a Leader in this first-ever Gartner Magic Quadrant for CMP," said Brad Parks, VP Business Development at Morpheus Data. "The demand for unified multi-cloud orchestration and DevOps automation has never been greater. We believe the placement in the report, as well as scores in the Critical Capabilities use cases, are a testament to our engineering roots as a tool built by practitioners to solve real-world problems."

Enterprises undertaking digital transformation initiatives often struggle due to an increasingly difficult set of opposing forces, including development and operations conflicts, on-premises and public cloud options, as well as traditional and cloud-native application frameworks.

With a 100% agnostic approach and over 75 built-in third-party integrations, Morpheus has helped some of the world's largest enterprises quickly establish a foundation for modernization that navigates these complex issues while avoiding lock-in.

Unlike narrowly scoped tools, Morpheus takes a systematic and full-stack approach to multi-cloud and container management which address all of the major issues that organizations face as they evolve. In addition, Morpheus helps address the people and process side of transformation by addressing the unique needs of different teams.

For IT Ops, Morpheus standardizes governance across a mix of clouds and platforms including bare metal, virtual machines, and containers

For Developers, Morpheus enables speed with self-service app deployment, a full fidelity API/CLI, plus blueprinting and lifecycle automation

For Business teams, Morpheus provides visibility and rightsizing of existing environments plus include a comprehensive reporting and policy engine.

