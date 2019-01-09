ILIFE Unveils A9 Series at CES 2019 - Robot Vacuums with Senses

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ILIFE, the world-renowned robot vacuum brand, today unveils its revolutionary A9 series robots - the A9 and A9s - at CES 2019. Held in Las Vegas, CES is the world's most influential show in the technology industry.

Equipped with upgraded PanoView Navigation and Gen 3 CyclonePower Cleaning System, the latest A9 series are specially designed to create a smarter and cleaner home environment. Its unique vinyl record exterior also adds an artistic sense to the home.

A9 Series: Robot Vacuums with Senses

A9 Series include two models: A9 and A9s. A9 can see its surroundings, hear orders from its owners, and understand the commands, allowing it to execute the tasks precisely. These abilities are enabled by a live-vision camera, Alexa-compatible speech recognition system, and CV-SLAM technology. In addition, A9s features an innovative artificial vibrating water tank, allowing it to sweep and mop the way as humans do.

As ILIFE's biggest breakthrough to date, A9 and A9s' highlighted features include:

PanoView Navigation - Clean with a Clear Vision

With a live-vision camera and advanced algorithm, A9 series scan and map their surroundings to clean the entire house efficiently following a systematic path. Unlike other robots cleaning in random patterns, their systematic method effectively avoids missing or repeating any areas.

Gen 3 CyclonePower Cleaning System - 3 Approaches to Get Cleaning Done

The system performs thorough cleaning in three steps - side brushes with specially tailored bristle angle and length effectively sweep debris in the corners and along the edges of the wall to the cleaning path, where the roller brush at the bottom of the robot and strong suction ensure maximum debris pick-ups.

Smart ElectroWall - Knows where is off limits

ElectroWall keeps A9 series out of the areas that users don't want it to go - no matter it is children's playroom or a room with clothes lying around on the floor. Simply place ElectroWall against the wall to mark the area that doesn't need cleaning.

Integrated Vacuum and Mop - Dual process. Doubled cleanliness. (A9s-specific)

To achieve the ideal results of manual mopping, A9s features a patented artificial vibrating water tank with two separate compartments. The vibration of the built-in motor keeps the mop cloth in close contact with the floor, actively lifting dirt on the floor. Three adjustable water flow rates to accurately and evenly let out water for intelligent, automated mopping.

Also showcasing recently launched W400 floor washing robot and V Series integrated vacuum and mop robots at CES 2019, ILIFE is, for the first time, introducing its complete product collection to the world. ILIFE collection include carpet cleaning experts, vacuum and mop combos, floor wash and care masters, which are designed to cater different needs of consumers around the world.

As a technology-oriented and user-driven company, ILIFE is dedicated to making cutting-edge technologies available and accessible to all. Popularization of technology is ILIFE's best respond to this year's CES.

By showcasing the entire product collection, ILIFE is offering unique experience and solutions of smart cleaning and living to visitors at #27011, South Hall 2, LVCC.

About ILIFE

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, ILIFE is a high-tech company specializing in robotic cleaning technology. Having successfully penetrated the global market, ILIFE's sales network reaches over 30 countries and regions, offering technologically advanced, high-quality and cost-effective robot vacuums to the consumers around the world.

For more information, please visit: www.iliferobot.com.

For media enquiry, please contact: media@iliferobot.com.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/iliferobotics

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/iliferobotics

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/iliferobot

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/806129/ILIFE_A9_Series_CES2019.jpg