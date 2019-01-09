Micallef Cigars awarded #2 Boutique Cigar of 2018 with Cigar & Spirits Magazine

WEATHERFORD, Texas, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Al Micallef, President and Founder of Micallef Cigars, spoke today about the company's Grande Bold Sumatra 748S (7 x 48) being awarded the #2 placement in the Top 20 Boutique Cigars of 2018 by Cigar and Spirits Magazine. "Once again, I'm delighted the experts at Cigar and Spirits Magazine recognize our newly introduced cigar line, the Grande Bold Sumatra as one of the top boutique cigars in the world," says Micallef.

Micallef Cigars Reata Torpedo was awarded the #2 placement in Top 3 Mild Cigars of 2018, as well as being recognized as a Top 3 New Cigar Lines of 2018 in Cigar & Spirits Magazines current 'Best of 2018' issue. In addition, Micallef Cigars Sumatra 554S (5 x 54) Robusto was awarded the #3 placement in Cigar Vixen's Top 5 Cigars of 2018.

Amongst other Micallef offerings, the Grande Bold Sumatra has garnered a lot of buzz over the past year or so. Cigar & Spirits Magazine's and Cigar Vixen's accolades continue to elevate Micallef Cigars and their distinguished portfolio as a major player in the cigar industry.

In just a few short years, Micallef Cigars has garnered a number of prestigious awards and ratings throughout the cigar landscape. Micallef Cigars is distinct in quality and the company's spectrum of price points offers cigar enthusiasts a variety of high caliber blends to choose from.

The company recently expanded operations at their new factory in Esteli, Nicaragua.

About Micallef Cigars

Micallef Cigars is a collaboration of two inspiring families.Al Micallef's expertise in worldwide commerce combined with the Gomez Sanchez Family's elite handcrafting has created one of the finest cigar lines in the world. Micallef Cigars are made in Esteli, Nicaragua and distributed from their headquarters in Weatherford, TX. Micallef Cigars produces a variety of tobacco blends, including the Grande Bold Series of Sumatra, Nicaragua, A Maduro, Ligero and Mata Fina in 22 smoking formats and their original legacy series that includes the award-winning Reserva Limitada Privada as well as the Experiencia, Herencia, Connecticut, Migdalia and Reata.www.micallefcigars.com