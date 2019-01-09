We may be looking at a major bottom, and, hence, buy opportunity, in China's stock market. As per our China Stock Market Forecast 2019 the current level of China's stock exchange should hold in order to qualify as a buy opportunity. Moreover, in terms of tech stocks in China, we see a rebound now, and, specifically JD.com is a stock that has a very enticing setup. JD.com shows a giant double bottom, and might have a 45 pct upside potential in 2019. Some 2 months ago we reported that JD.comWas A Buy After Its 57 Pct Decline. Obviously, most investors do the opposite, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...