Cellectis (Paris:ALCLS) (NASDAQ:CLLS):

Listing market: Euronext Growth

ISIN code: FR0010425595

Date Total number of shares

in the capital Total number of voting

rights 12/31/2018 42,430,069 47,446,980

About Cellectis

Cellectis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a new generation of cancer immunotherapies based on gene-edited T-cells (UCART). By capitalizing on its 19 years of expertise in gene editing built on its flagship TALEN technology and pioneering electroporation system PulseAgile Cellectis uses the power of the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells.

Using its life-science-focused, pioneering genome engineering technologies, Cellectis' goal is to create innovative products in multiple fields and with various target markets.

Cellectis is listed on the Nasdaq market (ticker: CLLS) and on Euronext Growth (ticker: ALCLS). To find out more about us, visit our website: www.cellectis.com

Talking about gene editing? We do it. TALEN is a registered trademark owned by the Cellectis Group.

Contacts:

For further information, please contact:



Media contacts:

Jennifer Moore, VP of Communications, 917-580-1088, media@cellectis.com

Caitlin Kasunich, KCSA Strategic Communications, 212-896-1241, ckasunich@kcsa.com



IR contact:

Simon Harnest, VP of Corporate Strategy and Finance, 646-385-9008, simon.harnest@cellectis.com