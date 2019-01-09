Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2019) - Intrinsic4D Inc. (NEX: IFD.H) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its special meeting of shareholders that was held on January 8, 2019 (the "Shareholders Meeting"). Each of the following items of business was approved by shareholders at the Shareholders Meeting: (a) amending the Company's articles to (i) delete the Class B Restricted Voting Shares from the Company's share capital, and (ii) revise the terms of the voting common shares issued by the Company in their entirety and re-designate the class of voting common shares as the common shares of the Company, (b) consolidating the Company's common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share for up to thirty (30) pre-consolidation common shares, with the final ratio to be selected by the Board of Directors in its sole discretion, and (c) changing the Company's name to "Must Capital Inc.".

Following the Shareholders Meeting, the Board of Directors adopted a resolution where the consolidation ratio was set to one (1) post-consolidation common share for every twenty-five (25) pre-consolidation common shares. On a post-consolidation basis, the Company will have approximately 4,075,987 common shares issued and outstanding.

The Company will be filing articles of amendment to effect the changes in the Company's share capital, the consolidation of the Company's shares, and the change of the Company's name. The Company is also working to obtain the approval of the NEX trading board of the TSX Venture Exchange to the share capital amendment, share consolidation, and name change with the goal of setting a date on which the shares of the Company will begin to trade on a post-consolidation basis.

The Company also wishes to correct the early warning report and accompanying press release that were issued on April 18, 2018 by Scharfe Holdings Inc. ("Scharfe Holdings") and 2444444 Ontario Inc. ("2444444"). The early warning report stated that each of (i) Scharfe Holdings and its affiliates, and (ii) 2444444 and its affiliates beneficially owned 17,320,541 Class B Restricted Voting Shares in the capital of the Company (the "Class B Shares"). Subsequent to filing the early warning report and press release, the Company was advised that the Class B Shares were escrowed shares and given the nature of the TSXV escrow, they were required to be cancelled. As a result, neither Scharfe Holdings nor 2444444 own any Class B Shares. Scharfe Holdings and 2444444 each currently hold 3,410,968 voting common shares, representing approximately 3.4% of the issued capital of the Company.

