Sudbury, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2019) - Transition Metals Corp. (TSXV: XTM) ("Transition" or "the Company") announces it has granted a total of 1,950,000 incentive stock options to directors, management and employees of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan and subject to regulatory approval. The options are exercisable for a period of five years at a price of $0.10 per share. The shares issuable upon exercise shall be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of the grant of the options.

About Transition Metals Corp.

Transition Metals Corp (TSXV: XTM) is a Canadian-based, multi-commodity project generator that specializes in converting new exploration ideas into discoveries. The award-winning team of geoscientists has extensive exploration experience which actively develops and tests new ideas for discovering mineralization in places that others have not looked, often allowing the company to acquire properties inexpensively. Joint venture partners earn an interest in the projects by funding a portion of higher-risk drilling and exploration, allowing Transition to conserve capital and minimize shareholder's equity dilution. The company has a portfolio that currently includes gold, copper, nickel and platinum projects primarily in Ontario, Nunavut and Saskatchewan.

Further information is available at www.transitionmetalscorp.com or by contacting:

Scott McLean

President and CEO

Transition Metals Corp.

Tel: (705) 669-0590

