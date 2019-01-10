This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005808/en/

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, announced record global results for 2018 with 4,107 Bespoke commissions delivered. The all-new Phantom drove growth and the Americas region remains the biggest by far. The Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood is acknowledged and celebrated as a global center of luxury manufacturing excellence, 2019 looks even more promising with the newly launched Cullinan SUV. (Photo: Business Wire)

Annual sales of 4,107 are the highest in 115-year history

Year-on-year sales growth in all regions; the Americas remains largest market

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars continues to generate a meaningful financial contribution to BMW Group

Buoyant demand for all model families

Record levels of Bespoke commissions establishes Rolls-Royce as true Luxury House

Cullinan garners stellar worldwide reception

First Cullinans delivered to customers for 2018 holidays

Cullinan advance orders run into the second half of 2019

200 new jobs take total Rolls-Royce workforce past 2,000

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars achieved the highest annual sales in the marque's 115-year history, with 4,107 cars delivered to customers in over 50 countries around the world in 2018 and continues to generate a positive contribution to its shareholder, the BMW Group. In a year of multiple records, the world's foremost Luxury House also enjoyed unprecedented demand for its Bespoke creations, and launched the new Cullinan the Rolls-Royce of SUVs to international acclaim.

The Americas remained the company's largest market in 2018, around one-third of global sales. Sales also grew across all regions during the year with buoyant customer demand across the model range. Phantom was a major growth driver and Dawn was the most popular family member in the Americas.

Reflecting on the company's performance for the year, Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said: "2018 was a most successful, record-breaking year for Rolls-Royce. We have seen growth in all our regions around the world. At Rolls-Royce we are deeply focused on each and every one of our customers and are delivering on their demanding expectations. The Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood is acknowledged and celebrated as a global center of luxury manufacturing excellence, where our skilled, dedicated team create the world's finest, most sought-after luxury products. We set a formidable mark in 2018; I am confident it will spur even greater success in 2019."

Editors' notes:

Photo and Video Downloads available here

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the BMW Group and is a completely separate company from Rolls-Royce plc, the manufacturer of aircraft engines and propulsion systems.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005808/en/

Contacts:

Roll-Royce-Royce Motor Cars Americas

Gerry Spahn, +1 201 930 8308

gerry.spahn@rolls-roycemotorcarsna.com

Elizabeth Williams, +1 201 390 9124

elizabeth.williams@rolls-roycemotorcarsna.com

Mark Rooney, +1 201 307 4370

mark.rooney@rolls-roycemotorcarsna.com