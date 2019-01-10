This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005808/en/
Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, announced record global results for 2018 with 4,107 Bespoke commissions delivered. The all-new Phantom drove growth and the Americas region remains the biggest by far. The Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood is acknowledged and celebrated as a global center of luxury manufacturing excellence, 2019 looks even more promising with the newly launched Cullinan SUV. (Photo: Business Wire)
- Annual sales of 4,107 are the highest in 115-year history
- Year-on-year sales growth in all regions; the Americas remains largest market
- Rolls-Royce Motor Cars continues to generate a meaningful financial contribution to BMW Group
- Buoyant demand for all model families
- Record levels of Bespoke commissions establishes Rolls-Royce as true Luxury House
- Cullinan garners stellar worldwide reception
- First Cullinans delivered to customers for 2018 holidays
- Cullinan advance orders run into the second half of 2019
- 200 new jobs take total Rolls-Royce workforce past 2,000
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars achieved the highest annual sales in the marque's 115-year history, with 4,107 cars delivered to customers in over 50 countries around the world in 2018 and continues to generate a positive contribution to its shareholder, the BMW Group. In a year of multiple records, the world's foremost Luxury House also enjoyed unprecedented demand for its Bespoke creations, and launched the new Cullinan the Rolls-Royce of SUVs to international acclaim.
The Americas remained the company's largest market in 2018, around one-third of global sales. Sales also grew across all regions during the year with buoyant customer demand across the model range. Phantom was a major growth driver and Dawn was the most popular family member in the Americas.
Reflecting on the company's performance for the year, Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said: "2018 was a most successful, record-breaking year for Rolls-Royce. We have seen growth in all our regions around the world. At Rolls-Royce we are deeply focused on each and every one of our customers and are delivering on their demanding expectations. The Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood is acknowledged and celebrated as a global center of luxury manufacturing excellence, where our skilled, dedicated team create the world's finest, most sought-after luxury products. We set a formidable mark in 2018; I am confident it will spur even greater success in 2019."
Editors' notes:
Photo and Video Downloads available here
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the BMW Group and is a completely separate company from Rolls-Royce plc, the manufacturer of aircraft engines and propulsion systems.
