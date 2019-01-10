

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the pharma/biotech stocks that posted the biggest percentage decline today.



1. Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE)



Regional Health Properties is a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for senior living and long-term care.



Lost 28.19% to close Wednesday's (Jan.9) trading at $1.35.



News: No news



Recent event:



The Company implemented a one-for-twelve reverse stock split of its common stock at 11.59 pm on December 31, 2018, and the stock began trading on a split-adjusted basis on January 2, 2019.



2. Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT)



Microbot Medical is a medical device company specializing in the design and development of transformational micro-robotic medical technologies.



Lost 16.25% to close Wednesday's trading at $2.32. Yesterday, the stock had gained more than 46%.



News: No news



Near-term Catalysts:



-- Results of an independent in-vitro study of the Company's Self-Cleaning Shunt, or SCS, for treating Hydrocephalus, also known as 'water in the brain', to be announced this year. -- Completion of the pivotal pre-clinical study of the SCS being performed at Washington University in St. Louis School of Medicine and Wayne State University in the third quarter of 2019. -- Finalization of the FDA regulatory pre-submission request for the SCS in the second half of 2019.



3. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM)



Lost 14.98% to close Wednesday's trading at $7.55, giving back some of its gains of the previous two days.



News: No news



Recent event:



On January 7, the Company reported encouraging results from its phase II study of AXS-05 in major depressive disorder, dubbed ASCEND. The news sent the stock up more than 161% to $6.87 that day, and another 29% the following day.



4. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO)



Lost 14.21% to close Wednesday's trading at $10.99.



News: No news



Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:



There are three drug candidates in the inherited metabolic diseases space - SB-318 to treat Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I, or MPS I; SB-913 for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, or MPS II, and ST-920 for Fabry disease.



-- SB-318 is under a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in adult subjects with MPS I. Preliminary safety and biochemical changes at up to 4 weeks from first 3 adult patients are expected to be presented on February 7, 2019. -- SB-913 is also under a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in subjects with MPS II, dubbed CHAMPIONS. An update on safety and biochemical changes at up to 24 weeks from 6 adult patients is expected to be presented on February 7, 2019. -- ST-920 for Fabry disease is under pre-clinical testing, and clinical trial initiation is expected this year.



More details about the Company's pipeline can be found in our 'In the Spotlight' column.



5. Akorn Inc. (AKRX)



Lost 11.68% to close Wednesday's trading at $3.48.



News: The Company announced that it received a warning letter from the FDA on January 4, related to an inspection of its Decatur, Illinois manufacturing facility in April and May of 2018.



Shares of Akorn have been moving downhill ever since the Supreme Court of the State of Delaware, on December 7, 2018, upheld the lower court's decision to allow Fresenius Kabi AG to terminate the April 2017 merger agreement. The stock had touched an all-time low of $3.14 in intraday trading on January 2, 2019.



