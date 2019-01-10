VERISILICON'S ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE PROCESSOR IP USED IN NEXT-GENERATION LARGE SCREEN SMART HOME SYSTEM-ON-CHIP (SOC)

VeriSilicon's Vivante VIP8000/VIPNano Family Silicon-Proven AI Processor IP Brings "Smart" to the Home with its Patent-Pending Bandwidth Optimization Technology

VeriSilicon today announced that industry leader Broadcom Inc. has selected its Vivante VIP8000/VIPNano family of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Processor IP for use in their next generation Set-top Box system-on-chip (SoC). With full scalability from extremely low power sub TOPS to high performance exceeding 100 TOPS, Vivante VIP8000/VIPNano IP has been powering next-generation intelligent devices across multiple market segments such as smart home, surveillance camera, automotive ADAS applications and Edge Server. Vivante VIP processor's OCL/OVX programmable architecture enable fast adoption of new neural networks.

This announcement coincides with CES 2019, where new devices on display throughout the show will feature VeriSilicon's market-leading technology, including Broadcom's introduction of intelligent set-top box (STB) solutions incorporating Vivante VIP8000/VIPNano AI IP.

"We believe that incorporating AI capabilities enables our set-top box solutions to support the advanced services that consumers expect when interacting with their entertainment devices," said Rich Nelson, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Set-Top Box and Cable Modem Division at Broadcom. "We expect the rapidly developing usages of AI to continue to position our solutions at the center of the consumer's entertainment experience. Today's announcement demonstrates our commitment to customers to evolve our solutions while continuing to support the delivery of high-quality content."

"We are extremely delighted that Broadcom chose VeriSilicon's Vivante VIP8000/VIPNano family of Artificial Intelligence Processor IP for their set-top box product family. We've already deployed both Android and Linux-based AI supporting Google's TensorFlow and TensorFlow-Lite in addition to the common neural network frameworks," said Weijin Dai, Executive Vice President and GM of Intellectual Property Division at VeriSilicon. "We see great momentum in applying AI to a wide range of devices in multiple market segments. With our production-proven AI IP products and widely deployed SDK ECO system, we are helping our customers rapidly bring AI-enabled devices to the market. Close collaboration with industry leaders like Broadcom will further drive our AI Vision, AI Voice and AI Pixel technology to new heights and to expand our ECO system."

"VeriSilicon has been investing heavily in AI technology development and working closely with industry leaders to integrate AI capabilities in end products to deliver the AI benefits. We are excited to work with Broadcom in smart home and set-top-box products," said Dr. Wayne Dai, President and CEO at VeriSilicon.

About VeriSilicon

VeriSilicon is a Silicon Platform as a Service (SiPaaS) company that provides world class SoC and SiP solutions and is also a leading IP provider with the most comprehensive suite of silicon-proven IP to address diverse markets including mobile internet devices, datacenters, the Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, industrial, and medical electronics.

Our turnkey service takes from concept to a completed, tested and packaged chip in record time as performance effective and cost-efficient service for customers including both emerging and established companies, OEMs, ODMs, and large internet/cloud platform companies.

VeriSilicon's Vivantecomprehensive scalable intelligent pixel processing IPs from camera-in to display-out solutions include ISP, NPU, GPU and GPGPU, Hantrovideo codec, and display controller, which deliver highly differentiated PPA and QOR on the devices, at the edge, and in the cloud. VeriSilicon's scalable ZSP based solutions are widely applied in HD audio/voice applications and BLE5.0, Wi-Fi, and NB-IoT connectivity applications.

Founded in 2001 and head-quartered in Shanghai, China, VeriSilicon has over 700 employees with 5 R&D centers in US and in China and 10 sales offices worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.verisilicon.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005383/en/

Contacts:

VeriSilicon

Miya Kong

press@verisilicon.com