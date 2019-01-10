SV Advisory Group: Top 21 Growing Podcasts You Must Listen to in 2019

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2019 / Nathan Ray Ortega is the founder of influencer podcasts. Nathan helps those share their great story, by helping entrepreneurs, authors, influencers, millionaires and many more get on podcasts and tv shows around the world, his passion is to help share the stories of the few to impact the lives of the many.

Nathan had to overcome many obstacles during his journey, from having 16 different jobs at age 20, to being homeless and sleeping in a car with his pregnant girlfriend, and even changing in public bathrooms for 2 months, but during that time Nathan stayed motivated and listened to many powerful stories that changed his life for the better. Nathan thanks the power of podcasting for motivating him to push further with every episode of entrepreneurism.

'Life is never a straight road, we have to face unknown obstacles, many emotional experiences, and life changing habits, to get to where we need to be.' - Nathan Ray Ortega

Here are the 'Top 21 Growing Podcasts,' you must listen to in 2019:

Carlos Gil is a first-generation Latino marketing executive, international keynote speaker and award-winning digital storyteller with over a decade of experience leading social media strategy for global brands including LinkedIn, Winn-Dixie, Save-A-Lot and BMC Software. Gil's work has been featured by CNNMoney, Harvard Business Review, Entrepreneur, Inc. and Social Media Examiner in addition to dozens of trade publications and podcast. Presently, Gil is the CEO and founder of Gil Media Co., a full-service marketing firm based in Los Angeles, which works with Fortune 500 clients including DocuSign, Western Union, and Keller Williams as well as Social Media Career Academy, a consultancy for enterprise-level brands and online learning platform.

Award-winning digital storyteller and speaker, Carlos Gil, shares social media strategies for entrepreneurs and interviews notable business executives. Tune in for advice and untold personal stories about how they built their careers and corporations on 'Real Talk.'

'Winning is a mindset. If you strike out and don't succeed, as long as you learn from the experience you've won.' - Carlos Gill

2. Leveling Up Creating Everything From Nothing

Natalie Jill is a Fat Loss Expert turned high performance coach. She helps people across the globe reach their health, business and life goals BY empowering them to level up and create everything from nothing. Natalie left a very successful career in corporate America to follow her passion with health and personal development. As a Licensed Master Sports Nutritionist, Fat Loss Expert, and functional fitness trainer; Natalie leveraged the power of the internet and in a short amount of time she was able to help hundreds of thousands of people worldwide get in shape and be their best selves. In the process, she created a globally recognized brand with well over 2.5 million social media followers worldwide, and created an online business that has consistently generated 7-figures a year and has been recognized by Forbes and Greatist for two years running as one of the top health and wellness influencers in the world. She is frequently asked about her age (47) and how she appears to be aging in reverse.

Natalie is also the creator and host of the top ranking podcast Leveling Up Creating Everything from Nothing. When odds are stacked against us, how do we shift and create Everything from Nothing? How do we Level UP when we aren't feeling it yet or have had a big set back? On this podcast I'll be talking to some of the most inspiring and courageous men and women on the planet, who at their worst, learned how to achieve success greater than they ever dreamed possible LEVELING UP- creating EVERYTHING from nothing.

'Excuses or solutions … you decide' - Natalie Jill

Ryan Stewman, CEO of Break Free Academy, is the host of the Rewire with Ryan Stewman. It's a daily mindset training that people listen to first thing every morning. The podcast has over 200 episodes. 'Focus is our most powerful weapon against the force of average in our lives. Stay focused and stay winning,' Ryan Stewman.Dr. Erin Fall Haskell ('Dr. Erin') lives in Los Angeles and is the creator and TV host of Good Morning LaLa Land. America's first live-streaming daily talk show, focusing on good news, inspiration, and positivity with over 42 million impression and 800 hundred guests featured on NBC, ABC, FOX, FORTUNE, HBO, CBS, MTV, HUFFINGTON POST, NY TIMES, LA TIMES, FORBES, ENTREPRENEUR, EMMYS, AMAZON PRIME, NETFLIX, FOOD NETWORK, and TLC.Dr. Erin is a doctor of divinity, new thought minister, international best-selling author, a self-made millionaire, transformational speaker, awarded as global peace leader in 2016, and mother. Forbes featured her as 'The 11 Most Inspirational Female Entrepreneurs To Follow On Instagram.' She is the author of Awakening: A 40-Day Guide to Unleashing Your Spiritual Powers, Life's Purpose, and Manifesting Your Dreams!She is also the CEO and Founder of SOULCIÉTÉ with the mission of being the #1 Spiritual Leader's Community in the world. Her mission is to awaken a billion people globally to their divinity while teaching them how to reprogram their subconscious, align with their personal truth and universal laws, and create a daily spiritual practice.For Dr. Erin, that moment was 22 years ago when she was holding her stillborn son in her arms, just after giving birth to him. 'Tears were streaming down my face as I looked at his beautiful body and realized his body was still there, but he wasn't. I realized he wasn't his body; he is a spiritual being. One can conceptually understand that we are not these bodies, but I got it on an entirely different level, my entire world crumbled, delivering me to spiritual revelation.' This sent her on an intense spiritual quest traveling around the world, discovering truths, and learning how to live and embody the truths that had been revealed.'Business development is spiritual development; the only opponent is yourself.' - Dr ErinI'm Ashwin Jacob, and I host the show 'New Hollywood'. It's been an amazing opportunity for me to take my network and help people on a one to many level and for free which is amazing. It's a way for me to give back to people at various levels in their journey that may not be in a position to engage me as a consultant or coach, but are eager to take some of their first steps. Over my years in business and entertainment I've developed some amazing relationships which inspired me to bring on people who accomplished amazing things and sharing actionable steps with my listeners.New Hollywood is the go to podcast for dreamers who are ready to take the steps needed to make things happen. We sit with variety of experts, entertainers, and household names in business to break down how they got started. Actionable steps for someone at the beginning , middle, and advanced levels of their careers. As well as delve into unspoken side of business which is managing a life, dating, and self love.'I don't believe in preserving the status quo. You have to make the reality you want and need to succeed.' - Ashwin JacobSeth Greene is the nation's foremost authority on growing your business with a podcast. He is the founder of the direct response marketing firm, Market Domination,LLC, and he is a 7 time best selling author who has been interviewed on NBC News, CBS News, Forbes, Inc., CBS Moneywatch and many more. Seth is the co host of the Sharkpreneur podcast with Shark Tank's Kevin Harrington. Sharkpreneur features amazing entrepreneurs sharing straight talk on what it takes to explode their businesses.'A direct response marketing podcast should make you money from day one, even if you only have a handful of listeners.' - Seth Greene

Alyshia Ochse grew up in Northern Kentucky, where she spent her tomboy childhood playing sports and secretly writing poetry. As a true Scorpio, she enjoyed observing the spirited vulnerabilities and mysteries of human beings. A gifted soccer player, Alyshia competed at the state level starting at an early age collecting numerous championship titles with her traveling team. A bad knee injury in her senior year of high school abruptly ended her athletic career. With her athletic aspirations stripped, and the tragic death of her best friend, her identity was in question. Until she found pen and paper. She journaled every chance she had and started writing intense poetry that helped her understand the world around her and her place in it. Writing was a gateway for her - a way to stand out authentically. Her poetry won contests and was published in books. Written creative expression eventually led her to explore the big screen. It was through acting that she was able to tap deeply into her truth: her ability to embody and see herself in others.

These days, Alyshia is best known as 'Lucy' opposite Academy Award Winner, Matthew McConaughey, from the critically-acclaimed and Golden Globe nominated True Detective, as well as her roles in Satisfaction, How I Met Your Mother, Hart of Dixie, General Hospital and Life Sentence. Alyshia other credits include roles in such movies as The Other Woman, Parker, Marauders, and the highly anticipated indie film, She's in Portland. Though a southern girl at heart, Alyshia has embraced the gorgeous California sun, where she resides with her Mediterranean chef Husband and their cheeky little girl. When she's not acting, Alyshia spends her time hosting the podcast That One Audition and championing female driven content."To create and succeed you must have an extended part of failure to understand what doesn't work to understand what does. Therefore, art is sometimes painful but when you view it as a learning experience you are creating new expressions. Advancing, evolving and understanding." - Alyshia OchseLori Harder is a leader in facilitating transformation through mindfulness, fitness and self-love. She helps people lock in their transformation by teaching how to create lasting relationships that support their goals long term. As a successful entrepreneur running two seven-figure businesses, network marketing professional, #1 Best Selling author, Tedx Speaker, 10-time cover model, and three-time fitness world champion, she offers a carefully curated set of practical tools to promote sustainable health, spiritual wellbeing and emotional thriving.She is the creator of the Top 100 Earn Your Happy podcast with more than seven million downloads, the founder of The Bliss Project event with thousands of women who've attended and the author of the book, A Tribe Called Bliss. Throughout her career, Lori has regularly appeared on the covers of and published articles for Oxygen, Magazine, STRONG Fitness Magazine, Marie Claire, Health & Fitness Magazine and Prosper Magazine. She has also been featured on NBC, Fox, OWN and TLC networks.'Life is hard for two reasons: 1. You're staying in your comfort zone or 2. Because you're leaving it.' - Lori HarderLauren Tickner is a 21 year old who's on a mission to give entrepreneurs the tools they really need to maximize their success and make a real impact. Since quitting her job at a FTSE 250 asset management firm and dropping out of the UK's number 1 business degree, Lauren founded two online education providers: Impact School and Online Fitness Business School.Lauren doesn't let her age or gender stop her: since April alone, she's generated multiple six figures in profit and is helping others do the same. She is the host of Impact School, a podcast which is all about giving you actionable steps and strategies that will help all entrepreneurs make an impact both in their business, in the world, and in their own lives.'You make your own luck.' - Lauren TicknerSmiljan (Smillion Mori) is a business and transformational coach, author, speaker, and entrepreneur.He is the owner of one of the most successful insurance brokerage companies in Central Eastern Europe with more than 150 insurance agents and employees doing more than 25 million in annual premium in a market of only two million people. He owns a coaching and motivational speaking empire. He's been coaching some of the most influential leaders, CEO's, professional athletes (Olympic medalists), football teams, and people from different walks of life. He addressed more than 330,000 people at his live seminars and helped them transform their lives. Some people call him the European Tony Robbins! He is also a TEDx speaker.He is known to obtain $25,000 fees for a 90-minute keynote speech.He is the host of an extremely popular podcast, Smillion Mori Warrior Family, where he interviews the most successful people in the world, like Grant Cardone, Vishen Lakhiani, Jeff Sandefer, Marisa Peer, Dr. Marshall Goldsmith, and many others. He is the author of 10 best-selling books, available in 4 different languages. Smiljan's knowledge of neuroscience and positive psychology and his amazing skills that he developed in the course of 20 years are the basis for his books. His biggest success is a transformational book called 'You Are Your Beliefs'. It sold out within 6 months in Europe. It will be published in the US in 2019.'My business is not my family, my family is my business. One word, one book, one person, one seminar can change your life forever.' - Smillion MoriDennis Brown has built 3 multi-million dollar businesses during his 25 year career as an entrepreneur. During that time his companies have been ranked 7x on the prestigious Inc. 500 Fastest Growing company list. He's the author of 'The 7 Habits of Highly Successful LinkedIn Users' and has generated over $20 million in new business from LinkedIn and social selling. He's also the host of the Growth Experts podcast where he and his guest share proven growth stories, strategies and tools.Dennis Brown hosts the Growth Experts podcast that is all about growth strategies, tactics, and tools from real entrepreneurs who has shown proven success growing 6,7, and even 8 figure businesses."The key to success in business, is to focus on relationships over transactions." - Dennis BrownTravis Chappell is a direct sales expert, successful entrepreneur, real estate investor, and superconnector. He is the creator and host of Build Your Network, a podcast dedicated to helping people cultivate genuine relationships, grow their inner circle, and leverage a powerful network the right way.'Leave every relationship better than you found it.' - Travis ChappellTony Whatley is a business mentor, best-selling author, podcast host, speaker and entrepreneur. Tony is best known as Co-Founder of LS1Tech.com, a massive online automotive community which grew into the largest of its kind. This website has over 100,000 visitors per day, and 300,000 registered members. This company was later sold for multiple 7-figures. That was just his part-time business. Among other companies, Tony's latest venture is 365 Driven. This business consulting brand helps clients become more process-driven and profitable. With his corporate background in managing 9-figure international projects, he understands that small businesses also benefit from these processes.Tony is an accomplished speaker, and has also had his articles published in numerous magazines. His mission is to help people gain the knowledge and courage to take action. To help others become the best version of themselves.Tony Whatley hosts the 365 Driven podcast, We have entrepreneurship based discussions, but expand topics into mindset, health/fitness, and relationships'Fear and Confidence are both imaginary. We simply decide which to live with.' - Tony WhatleyI'm Scott King, and I have been in sales and marketing for nearly all of my life. Currently, I am investing my daytime hours at Zimperium. Zimperium is protecting you, your loved ones and corporate users from cyber attacks via your mobile devices. At Zimperium, I am building content and processes to gain customers and grow our sales and marketing organizations.Prior to Zimperium, I worked at CA Technologies telling stories and enabling application delivery and operations professionals to build better enterprise applications in less time. My hours and projects were devoted to sales and marketing campaigns for application delivery and DevOps. At CA, I constructed and contributed to an award-winning industry blog servicevirtualization.com to maintain thought leadership and SEO for service virtualization software.Before moving over to CA, I created demand and managed marketing programs at a Dallas startup, ITKO. ITKO invented the service virtualization concept and a software suite called LISA which CA acquired in August 2011.I host The Scott King Show, which is a weekly show featuring stories about sales and marketing effectiveness, continuous improvement and engagement."Learn how to continuously fuel your curiosity." - Scott KingMark Metry was born in Massachusetts, he was labeled as a shy kid, got his first job sweeping floors, he hustled his way through summers and saved enough money to buy a Laptop and iPhone. From then on he started learning online. Mark learned how to code, develop and build websites and mobile applications in 2009. Eventually starting his own YouTube channel around video games at the age of 13 in 2010. he had a total of 35,000 subscribers and featured games like Call of Duty & Minecraft. Little did he know the content creation marketing skills were being built at a very young age.Mark founded a Minecraft server at age 15 and it went on to be one of the biggest servers on the planet. He stayed as the creative operations director of PPMC, started in 2013 until 2018, the #1 Pixelmon Minecraft server in the world. As creative director, he grew the company's website to reach over 10 million users and 10,000 registered premium members. Mark managed a remote staff team of over 40 talented individuals and directed company growth programs. He also founded a growth marketing agency called VU Dream focused on virtual, augmented and mixed reality. For fun, Mark hosts a Top 100 podcast called Humans 2.0. the show features an innovative and talented guest in every episode on the show, Mark converses with Billionaire's, New York Times Bestselling authors and world-class human beings like Seth Godin, Ed Mylett, and many others to educate for change in their own lives and upgrade to the Human version 2.0 that is inside all of us. Humans 2.0 is about how to develop your own mindset in the age of misinformation and confusion to take you where you want to go in life.'Success is a sustained mental state.' - Mark MetryLance is an ambitious entrepreneur on a journey to inspire the masses by helping individuals achieve their life purpose. His goal is to help people grow their mindset, develop a healthy relationship with themselves, and overcome adversity so they can go on to achieve greatness in their lives. Lance has a passion for travel and has been all over the world to many countries. His most recent adventure landed him abroad for 5 years in Australia. That's where he worked and managed in various bars around the country. Before all the traveling and bars, Lance was a highly competitive athlete where he played at an elite level of hockey. But a few bad choices along the road suddenly ended the hockey career he once chased. While in Australia, Lance was living a very toxic life that was taking him down a road he wasn't proud of. On top of that, at the same time he lost his younger brother to suicide and his father to cancer. All of this happened in just 18-months. His life went on a downward spiral…In 2017, he went on a 1-year journey of sobriety and successfully ran a bar while completely sober. Throughout this time, his priorities changed and he decided that he wanted to make a huge change in his life that no longer involved the toxic bar lifestyle. Lance is now on a journey to serve people in a different way- This time as a business coach, mentor, and social media marketer helping people go from employee to entrepreneur as seamlessly as possible.He created the University of Adversity to share the stories of people/entrepreneurs, digging deep and highlighting the challenges, life struggles, and adversity they had to overcome in order to achieve amazing success in their lives.He believes that we should come to terms with and understand that personal growth and becoming the best human we can be, always comes after overcoming something challenging or some form of personal struggle. Life is full of different levels of adversity, so it is Lance's mission to help people deal with adversity when faced with it, and show them that it's actually a gift they can use to fuel and ignite their life purpose and passion.'If you are better than you were yesterday, you have already won' - Lance W EssihosA Six time convicted felon with over five years served in prison, Zachary Babcock has successfully beaten the odds that were stacked against him to become a entrepreneur, speaker, top rated podcast host. His mission is helping underdog entrepreneurs get to the next level. He defines underdog entrepreneurs as any entrepreneur who is moving towards a new goal, that has the odds stacked against them, regardless of of how much income they earn. Zach's work has been featured on Entrepreneur, The Good Men Project, Thrive Global, Kivo Daily, as well as many podcast.Zachary Babcock, shares lead generation, customer acquisition, branding, and positioning strategies for entrepreneurs working to level up with the odds stacked against them. Interviewing some of the most successful entrepreneurs in the game, tune in for raw, real, and practical advice tied into the craziest underdog stories on 'Underdog Empowerment.''Everyone that doubts you is just another opportunity for you to raise the standard. Defy the odds. Prove them wrong." - Zachary BabcockBrian Wallace is the Founder and President of NowSourcing, an industry leading infographic design agency based in Louisville, KY and Cincinnati, OH which works with companies that range from startups to Fortune 500s. Brian also runs LinkedInLocal events countrywide, hosts the Next Action Podcast, and has been named a Google Small Business Advisor for 2016-2018.Next Action Podcast - People think they are choosing between the good and the bad but really they are choosing between the mediocre and being great. In 15 minutes or less, you'll walk away with actionable know-how on being intentional and skipping the mediocre towards a better life.'Success happens when you find balance in life and show the world your best authentic self. Leading through humility, heart, and the desire to serve and help others is key. It will take focus and intentionality, but it's well worth it' - Brian WallaceRonny Philip is the founder and CEO of Kingly Acquisitions, a Texas based real estate investment firm that focuses on acquiring value-add apartment buildings. Ronny started his real estate career at the age of 21. He was going to college to become a pharmacist but after working in a pharmacy for a year, he realized it wasn't aligned with who he was. He started The Ronny Philip Show as an creative outlet to inspire others. The Ronny Philip Show helped him overcome his struggle with anxiety and depression. The idea sparked when he started getting into self development. He would listen to podcasts, read books, and go to conferences to create a clear mindset of his purpose.He envisioned himself creating content that inspires people from all over the world. Ronny's goal of the show is to inspire others to take action on their dreams by bringing on the top business leaders in the world to share their stories on his platform. Ronny also has a passion for giving back to the community. Some of the charities he is passionate about include Ruel Foundation - Give A Smile, orphanages in India and nonprofits that focus on mental health.The Ronny Philip Show features individuals who are highly successful at what they do as a result of relentlessly pursuing their dreams. Ronny dives into their personal stories to bring out the roots of their success to inspire, educate, and motivate anyone wanting to become the best version of themselves.'The purpose of our lives is expansion, growth and passionately pursuing God's plan.' - Ronny PhilipBogdan Rosu is the founder of the Personal Development through Martial Arts Club "Empowerment Wing Chun', public speaker and published author.He has helped thousands of people through his courses, workshops, seminars and publications raise their self-confidence, become better leaders, raise their income and enjoy authentic relationships. His story has been featured in national publications like Forbes, Martial Arts Media, Telkom Sport, Capital, BookMartialArts.com, Martial Arts Char Podcast and now he wants to have an even greater impact through his online programs.Bogdan hosts the Personal Development through Martial Arts Podcast, where the world's highest Personal Development experts and Martial Arts masters come together to empower and inspire you to become your strongest self and live the life that you truly want.'You are stronger than you know.' - Bogdan RosuEstie Rand is an internationally acclaimed lecturer and business consultant, specializing in helping small business owners earn more money with less headache. The founder and owner of Strand Consulting, an LA based boutique consultancy, Estie is also the host of the acclaimed Business Breakthrough Podcast, where she interviews successful business owners from freelancers to multi-millionaires on their journey to success and their current business struggles. After a decade in non-profit, rising in the ranks to become CIO, Estie left her job to bring her skills of doing more with less to small business owners around the world building her own company to 6-figures in under 2-years with zero dollars in ad-spend.Estie Rand Hosts the Business Breakthrough podcast, which is all business owners struggle somewhere. Even those that look so shiny and perfect on the outside are hurting somewhere on the inside. Many of the podcasts out there feature rags-to-riches success stories with the promise that you can do it too! Ever felt that you really can't?That's why the Business Breakthrough Podcast was created, featuring stories that you can relate to, sharing struggles you can learn from. The show features business owners - from freelancers to millionaires - and in addition to exploring previous transformational business moments and hearing their best advice, together we discuss a CURRENT business struggle and reach a breakthrough live on air!"Don't try harder, try different" - Estie RandRyan founded the globally recognized social media marketing company Social Revelation which helps business and personal brands increase their digital footprint and brand awareness online.Ryan's company manages the social media strategy for several seven to eight figure earners who are top performers within their industry.He has curated a personal online network around 500,000 people from all around the world.Ryan has also been featured on the award winning podcast "Entrepreneurs on Fire" hosted by John Lee Dumas and on the live television show "Good Morning LALA Land" in West Hollywood.'Don't expect to see a change if you don't make one.' - Ryan WhiteLuke is a Co-founder and CEO of Invigor8, a digital marketing company that's focused on helping brands and businesses win onlineBy 26 years old, Luke has produced over 20 million in revenue and has spoken on stage in front of tens of thousands of people, sharing the stage with people like Gary Vaynerchuk, Bob Proctor, Robert Kiyosaki, Les Brown, and Darren Hardy.Luke has experienced the highs of entrepreneurship and the lows at a very young age. He believes that every experience you go through, bad or good, was placed their to shape you into the person you need to become in order to fulfill your destiny.'How you do anything is how you do everything.' - Luke HesslerHe is the Co-founder and CMO of Invigor8 where his team helps other business owners enhance their digital footprint. He personally works with over 100 high level individuals across a few major industries.Alex is also the CEO of Visionwall INC where he helps create influencers through Instagram. He personally owns two accounts, @visionwall and @the.success.club totaling just shy of a million followers. He has a total reach of over 50 million on Instagram and has coached dozens of 7 figure earners on how to properly gain true influence online.Alex has a vision of using his personal story to not only inspire other entrepreneurs but to also give them the tools and resources they need to succeed.He lives his life based on six major categories: Mental, physical, spiritual, relationships, social, and business.His goal is to advance each day in at least one of those areas.

"Progress equals happiness.' - Alex Lombard

