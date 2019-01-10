The global beverage can ends market is expected to post a CAGR of over 3% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growth of global beverage packaging market. Various packaging containers such as glass bottles, metal cans, and bottles made from plastic polymer are widely used as primary packaging solution for beverages. The global beverage packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR close to 5% during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the rising consumption of beer, and CSDs. Moreover, the availability of single and multi-serve packs is leading to the growth of the market. In 2018, the global single serve packaging market registered an annual growth of over 4% when compared to 2017 and this is attributed to the increase in the volumes of single-serve packs in the beverage packaging market.

This market research report on the global beverage can ends market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period.

In this report, Technavio highlights the development of innovative beverage can ends as one of the key emerging trends in the global beverage can ends market:

Global beverage can ends market: Development of innovative beverage can ends

Beverage can end manufacturers are introducing new and innovative packaging that is not only appealing to consumers in terms of visuals and handling but also beneficial in terms of ease of use. It is also beneficial for beverage manufacturers in terms of marketing and brand recognition. The beverage can end manufacturers provide a wide range of user-friendly designs, colors, in embossed pull-tab ends that help beverage manufacturers to brand their product and deliver brand messaging. For instance, Crown's 360 End beverage can ends are first beverage cans with full aperture end. This product allows consumers to remove the entire lid, thereby transforming the beverage can into a drinking cup. It further reduces the need for separate glassware. Thus, these innovative developments in the market by packaging vendors will drive the market during the forecast period.

"Vendors operating in the market emphasize on the process of redesigning beverage can ends to reduce the weight of the overall beverage cans without compromising on the quality of the product. Vendors are continuously innovating to produce beverage can ends that are lightweight and offer customer convenience. Beverage companies make the product light weight to reduce the cost of packaging and improve the overall production sustainability," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on beverages.

Global beverage can ends market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global beverage can ends market by material (aluminum and steel) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2018, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth, followed by the EMEA region.

