RoodMicrotec N.V.: Unaudited preliminary revenue: RoodMicrotec ends 2018 with double-digit sales growth

Revenue growth by 13% to EUR 13.65 million in 2018 compared to 2017

Strong increase in sales revenue in Supply Chain Management

Automotive sector growth by 12%





Zwolle, 10th January 2019 - RoodMicrotec N.V., the leading independent company for semiconductors supply and quality services, released the unaudited preliminary revenue for 2018 today. The independent general contractor delivers again a strong annual performance with an increase of 13% in sales revenue year-on-year. The revenue shows a strong and steady increase in the Supply Chain Management business unit. The Test Operations business unit continues to run at a good utilization level and in the Qualification & Failure Analysis business unit the order situation is improving.

The increase in revenue by 12% in the automotive market sector also shows that RoodMicrotec is well positioned in one of the fast-growing sectors for the future. The order book at the end of 2018 is higher than the year before and this enables RoodMicrotec to plan the production capacity moving into 2019.

"I am pleased to announce another successful year for RoodMicrotec", said Martin Sallenhag, CEO of RoodMicrotec. "Our unaudited preliminary revenue for 2018 was strong, despite the softening of the market during the fourth quarter as reported by many market research institutes. It is also very encouraging to see the revenue increase in Supply Chain Management which again shows that the direction of the company is the right one."





Sales by business unit in 2018 compared to 2017:

(x € 1,000) 2018 2017 Change Test Operations 6,046 4,964 +22% Supply Chain Management 3,537 2,448 +44% Qualification & Failure Analysis 4,067 4,715 -14% TOTAL 13,650 12,127 +13%





Outlook

RoodMicrotec expects a continuing revenue increase over the next years and projects the revenue in 2020 to be approximately EUR 18 million. The results will continue to improve and the company expects to report yearly positive.





Audit

The financial data has not been audited.





Forward-looking statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and prognoses of the board of management and on the information currently available to the company. The statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which are hard to evaluate, such as the general economic conditions, interest rates, exchange rates and amendments to statutory laws and regulations. The board of management of RoodMicrotec cannot guarantee that its expectations will materialise. Furthermore, RoodMicrotec does not accept any obligation to update the statements made in this press release.





Financial agenda

14 March 2019 Publication (preliminary) annual figures 2018 14 March 2019 Conference call for press and analysts 04 April 2019 Publication annual report 2018 23 May 2019 Annual general meeting of shareholders 24 May 2019 Annual bondholders meeting 04 July 2019 Publication sales figures first half 2019 01 August 2019 Publication interim report 2019 01 August 2019 Conference call for press and analysts





About RoodMicrotec

With 50 years' experience as an independent value-added service provider in the area of micro and optoelectronics, RoodMicrotec offers Fabless Companies, OEMs and other companies a one-stop shop proposition. With its powerful solutions RoodMicrotec has built up a strong position in Europe.

Our services comply with the industrial and quality requirements of the high reliability/space, automotive, telecommunications, healthcare, industrial and electronics sectors.

Our integrated quality management system is based on international DIN EN ISO 9001:2015 standards. In addition, our quality management is broadly consistent with the Automotive Specification ISO/TS 16949. The company also has an accredited laboratory for test activities and qualification to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard.

Its value-added services include supply chain management and total manufacturing solutions with partners, failure & technology analysis, qualification & burn-in, test & product engineering, production test (including device programming and end-of-line service), ESD/ESDFOS assessment & training and quality & reliability consulting.

RoodMicrotec has branches in Germany (Nördlingen, Stuttgart), United Kingdom (Bath) and the Netherlands (Zwolle).

For more information visit https://www.roodmicrotec.com







Further information

Martin Sallenhag - CEO, Reinhard Pusch - COO, Arvid Ladega - CFO

Telephone: +31 38 4215216 Email: investor-relations@roodmicrotec.com Web: www.roodmicrotec.com



This press release is published in English, Dutch and German. In case of conflict between these versions the English version shall prevail.

This communication contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.The company's managing director and CEO Martin Sallenhag, is responsible for arranging for the release of this document on behalf of RoodMicrotec.

