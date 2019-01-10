Regulatory News:

Getlink (Paris:GET):

Dec-18 Dec-17 Change Jan-Dec 2018 Jan-Dec 2017 Change Truck Shuttles Trucks 130,510 128,321 +2% 1,693,462 1,637,280 +3% Passenger Shuttles Passenger vehicles* 235,588 234,097 +1% 2,711,714 2,646,476 +2%

*Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.

Le Shuttle Freight transported 130,510 trucks in December 2018, 2% more than in December 2017. Le Shuttle Freight recorded a new all-time record for the year 2018 with almost 1.7 million trucks transported.

Le Shuttle Passenger traffic increased by 1% compared to December 2017 with 235,588 passenger vehicles transported. Since the start of January, more than 2.7 million passenger vehicles have crossed the Channel with Le Shuttle.

The Group's revenues for the year 2018 will be published on Thursday 22 January 2019 prior to the opening of trading.

Traffic figures for the month of January will be published on Tuesday 12 February 2019 prior to the opening of trading.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005595/en/

Contacts:

Getlink

For UK media enquiriescontact

John Keefe on 44 (0) 1303 284491

Email: press@getlinkgroup.com

For other media enquiries contact

Anne-Laure Desclèves on +33(0)1 4098 0467

For investor enquiries contact

Jean-Baptiste Roussille on +33 (0)1 40 98 04 81

Emailjean-baptiste.roussille@getlinkgroup.com

Michael Schuller on +44 (0) 1303 288749

Email:Michael.schuller@getlinkgroup.com