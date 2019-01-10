Arc Aroma Pure AB: 190110 Third party assessment of oliveCEPT completed in Morocco

A third-party assessment of oliveCEPT has been conducted in Morocco by Professor Abderraouf El Antari in collaboration with ArcAroma's strategic partner Symbionova Solutions at Société Sabagro's facilities in Marrakesh. The results confirm a yield increase of 6,56 percent at industrial production scale by using Pulsed Electric Field processing (PEF).



The tests in Morocco were conducted at Société Sabagro's facilities in Marrakesh with an industrial production scale of approximately three tonnes per hour. The results confirmed the advantages of using oliveCEPT during the Moroccan olive harvesting conditions. Here are in a concise form the findings of Professor El Antari in relation to the tests he conducted on Moroccan Picholine olives treated using oliveCEPT.

- An extra yield of 6,56 %

- A clear balance of fruitiness of the olive oil produced.

- A higher contribution in attributes of the olive oil produced.

- A significantly more intense aroma.

- A clearly positive action on the tasting plan.

- Overall, oliveCEPT brings a certain quantitative and qualitative added value to the produced olive oil.

An increased production of extra virgin olive oil is of high importance for the Moroccan olive oil sector. ArcAroma and its strategic partner Symbionova Solutions are currently in discussion with the Moroccan Olive Interprofessional Federation (Interprolives), the National Institute of Agronomic Research under the leadership of among others Pr. Abdeljabar Bahri, and the Ministry of Agriculture about a possible collaboration framework that would position ArcAroma and Symbionova Solutions as strategic partners of the Moroccan olive oil sector. In addition, ArcAroma and Symbionova Solutions will start moving forward with the commercial and sales phase that is strengthened by the current test results.

Professor Abderraouf El Antari, PhD, is one of Morocco's leading researchers in Food Science at the National Institute of Agronomic Research (INRA). He is specialized in the characterization of virgin olive oil and the improvement of its extraction and its quality. He is co-author of more than 60 articles and communications, and an associated expert with the International Olive Oil Council (IOOC) as regards olive characterization, as well as a member of its Committee of Expert Tasters.

About Arc Aroma Pure AB (publ)

Arc Aroma Pure has developed a way to control electrical pulses that provide a high energy yield. The CEPT platform, which is a generator, uses the technology of biogas, sewage treatment and extraction. The platform uses short-term high-voltage pulses that blow the cell membrane and kill unwanted microorganisms. Efficiency of biogas production and the introduction of new raw materials that can't be used today are in focus. Water, ballast water and liquid foods are examples of other CEPT applications. Founded in 2008, the company is based in Lund, with offices in Shanghai, and has received various awards and support from, among others, Vinnova and the Swedish Energy Agency. Arc Aroma Pure's shares are listed on NASDAQ First North Premier. Erik Penser Bank is Certified Adviser and is available at 08-463 80 00. www.arcaroma.com.