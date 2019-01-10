Randstad Selects OneTrust for Privacy Programme Management Across Global Network

Global leader in HR and staffing solutions unifies GDPR and privacy initiatives across network of DPOs with OneTrust

LONDON, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the largest and most widely used dedicated privacy management technology platform with 2,000 customers, including 200 of the Global 2,000, today announced Randstad, the global leader in outsourcing, staffing, consulting and workforce solutions is using OneTrust for their General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and global privacy compliance efforts. Randstad implemented OneTrust's Assessment Automation, Data Mapping and Cookie Compliance solutions to unify their privacy efforts across a global network of 38,000 employees managing a workforce of 600,000 across 39 countries.

Watch the video: Randstad Unifies Privacy Management Across Global Network of DPOs with OneTrust

With a global scope and focus on human resources, Randstad manages large amounts personal data on a daily basis, with each local entity acting as an independent processor or controller of personal data with local data protection responsibilities. The Randstad privacy team approached the GDPR with a global mindset with a local approach. Knowing that with regulation at its infancy and a growing list of local and country-specific laws likely to follow, they needed a solution that could adapt to the changing and evolving global privacy landscape. After an extensive selection process, Randstad chose OneTrust for its capability, flexibility and agility to build additional functionality into its privacy programme.

"One of the many reasons we love to work with OneTrust is because they have great people that make the difference," said Wouter-Bas van der Vegt, Global Data Protection and Information Security Officer at Randstad. "They are available for questions, if you're struggling with issues, or just listen to what you are trying to achieve. The partnership we have with OneTrust makes the difference."

"Randstad is a great example of a company that not only uses innovative technology to serve its clients, but understands the importance of using innovative technology for its global privacy efforts," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO and Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP). As the global leader in outsourcing, staffing, consulting and workforce solutions, Randstad is showing its employees, workers and clients that privacy is core to its business. We look forward to continuing to work alongside Randstad for their global privacy compliance initiatives.

To learn more about how Randstad manages privacy initiatives across the globe, watch the video. For additional information, or to request a live OneTrust Privacy Management Software demo, visit OneTrust.com or email Info@OneTrust.com.

About Randstad

Randstad is the global leader in HR services and specialized in solutions in the field of flexible work and human resources services. We support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We do this by combining the power of today's technology with our passion for people. We call it Human Forward. Our services range from regular temporary Staffing and permanent placements to Inhouse Services, Professionals, and HR Solutions, including Recruitment Process Outsourcing, Managed Services Programs, and outplacement. Randstad is active in 39 countries around the world and has top-three positions in more than half of these. At year-end 2017, Randstad had 38,331 corporate employees and 4,858 branches and Inhouse locations. In 2017, Randstad generated revenue of € 23.3 billion and holds the world's number one position in its industry since November 2018. Randstad was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. Randstad N.V. is listed on the NYSE Euronext Amsterdam, where options for stocks in Randstad are also traded. For more information, see https://www.randstad.com/.

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the largest and most widely used dedicated privacy management technology platform for compliance with global privacy laws. More than 2,000 customers, including 200 of the Global 2,000, use OneTrust to comply with data privacy regulations across sectors and jurisdictions, including the EU GDPR, ePrivacy, the California Consumer Privacy Act and more.

The comprehensive platform is based on a combination of intelligent scanning, regulator guidance-based questionnaires, automated workflows and developer plugins used together to automatically generate the record keeping required for an organisation to demonstrate compliance to regulators and auditors.

To learn more, visit OneTrust.com.

