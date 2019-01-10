PBSC Urban Solutions: PBSC URBAN SOLUTIONS LAUNCHES LATEST E-BIKE AT CES CONFERENCE IN LAS VEGAS

Montréal, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PBSC Urban Solutions, global provider of sustainable urban mobility systems, is proud to introduce the E-FIT, the latest in electric bike technology, expanding on its well-established bike-share portfolio.



In 2018, the urban mobility pioneer successfully launched its first electric pedal-assist model, and the BOOST has since been embraced by cities worldwide - Barcelona, Valence (France) and Chattanooga.



In response to the growing popularity of electric pedal-assist technology, PBSC is unveiling the E-FIT. It features a high capacity battery, which can be quickly recharged directly at smart stations, and its central motor is fully integrated within the aluminum frame, helping riders maintain equilibrium while delivering a smooth, even propulsion. Keeping in line with PBSC's commitment to sustainable development, the E-FIT delivers the same proven ergonomic design offering sturdiness and dependability along with the technological innovation the company is known for.



"Through extensive rounds of R&D we found a way to deliver a cutting-edge electric bike that fits with our model of sustainability and is accessible to all riders. We strive to provide urban mobility solutions that are adaptable to every city, regardless of climate or topography. We want to be able to say the same to our riders. We pride ourselves on our ability to offer an optimal riding experience for every user, and the E-FIT is an extension of that philosophy."

- Luc Sabbatini, CEO, PBSC Urban Solutions



E-FIT: The Electric, Fun, Eco-Friendly Solution



PBSC's E-FIT bike offers the latest in electric pedal-assist technology:



• High-capacity battery integrated in the aluminum bike frame offering more than 70 km of autonomy for peace of mind

• The powerful central electric motor is optimally placed to provide stability, propelling riders smoothly and comfortably without noise or vibrations

• 3 speeds offer a fully customizable riding experience

• PBSC smart stations act as power hubs, ensuring bikes are always charged and ready to go while eliminating the need for any manual charging or swapping of batteries



Smart Stations For a Smarter Solution



PBSC bikes have proven their efficiency, reliability and sustainability. They are intelligently integrated in city planning initiatives and public transit systems worldwide. The smart stations offer:



• FLEXIBILITY: Smart stations continuously monitor and report on bike health, battery charge, diagnostic information and riding data. Smart stations can accommodate all bikes with smart technology that recognizes and charges the e-bikes as needed.

• PERFORMANCE: Unlike other electric pedal assist suppliers, PBSC developed a system that does not require any manual recharging or swapping of batteries. It is a simple dock, charge and ride approach that guarantees increased efficiency and availability. With a single connection point per station, getting power from the grid is a breeze for cities, reducing installation cost to a minimum.

• SAFETY: The system is certified according to the most stringent safety and quality standards in the world.



About PBSC Urban Solutions



Through sustainable technology solutions for smart cities, PBSC is changing the world, one city at a time. As a leading global provider of bike-sharing solutions and urban mobility pioneer, PBSC's team develops, markets and operates - directly through its subsidiary operator, or indirectly through a global network of local partners - the most advanced and customizable urban solutions for smart cities. Recognized as a catalyst for social innovation, PBSC currently has four models of bicycles - ICONIC, FIT, BOOST and E-FIT - deployed around the world and continues to expand its global footprint of 65,250 bikes and 5,750 stations - with more than 240 million rides so far! For more information, visit www.pbsc.com



- 30 -

