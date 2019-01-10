F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Dividend Declaration

TO: RNS

FROM: F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited

L.E.I.: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397

DATE: 10 January 2019

Dividend Declaration

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.3)

F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited today announces a monthly interim dividend payment in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2018, of 0.5 pence per share as detailed in the schedule below:

Ex-Dividend Date



Record Date



Pay Date 17 January 2019



18 January 2019



31 January 2019

All enquiries:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

Fax: 01481 745051