COMMERZBANK AG - Pre-stabilisation Pbb € 500mn sp due 2023

Pre-Stabilisation notice

10 January 2019

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

pbb Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

EUR senior unsecured preferred Notes due 2023

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank AG (contact:Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492 hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised: Issuer: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Guarantor (if any): none Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 500mn Description: Senior preferred Notes Offer price: tbc Other offer terms: maturity 17th January 2019; under their DIP; denoms 100k/100k, settlement 17th January 2019 Stabilisation: Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilising Managers: Commerzbank AG

BayernLB

Goldman Sachs

UBS Limited

UniCredit Bank Stabilisation period expected to start on: 10th January 2019 Stabilisation period expected to end on: no later than (30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities) Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility. The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law. Stabilisation trading venue: Regulated Market of the Munich SE

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

END