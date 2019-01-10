Givaudan opens new Flavours technical and commercial centre in Casablanca

10 Jan 2019

CHF 1.2 million investment demonstrates Givaudan's continued commitment to Maghreb and West Africa

Givaudan, the world's leading flavour and fragrance company, yesterday inaugurated a new Flavours technical and commercial centre in Casablanca, Morocco. The CHF 1.2 million investment is part of the Company's 2020 high growth markets strategy and demonstrates its ongoing commitment to the Maghreb and West Africa regions.

Louie D'Amico, President of Givaudan's Flavour Division, said: "Our new centre in Casablanca will enable Givaudan to meet the evolving needs of our food and beverage customers for innovative taste and flavour solutions. Through our local presence, customers will benefit from a faster response as well as access to a wider range of Givaudan's global capabilities in flavours and extracts."

For the first time in Morocco, the Company will offer in one location a full range of flavour application capabilities serving customers in the savoury, beverages, sweet goods, dairy and snacks segments. The 600-square-metre facility integrates application labs with specialised technologies along with commercial spaces for customer taste and smell experiences. It will serve customers in Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Senegal, Malta, Ivory Coast and Guinea, with additional support for creation from Givaudan's Flavour Development Centre in Dubai and our Regional Innovation Centres in the Netherlands and Switzerland.

Speaking at the event, Henning Hartnacke, EAME Commercial Head, said: "By bringing innovation capabilities, consumer understanding and advanced flavour technology to Morocco, Givaudan is demonstrating our commitment to be closer to our customers and strengthening our presence in Africa and the Middle East."

The opening ceremony was held at the centre in Casablanca on 9 January 2019 in the presence of customers, local dignitaries and regional flavours management members. Reinforcing Givaudan's presence in Africa and the Middle East for more than two decades, the new facility is strategically situated in Casablanca, acting as an international hub and platform for the rest of the region.

>Download images (https://downloadcentre.givaudan.com/pinaccess/showpin.do?pinCode=38M0lwCBtyXR)

About Givaudan

Givaudan is the global leader in the creation of flavours and fragrances. In close collaboration with food, beverage, consumer product and fragrance partners, Givaudan develops tastes and scents that delight consumers the world over. With a passion to understand consumers' preferences and a relentless drive to innovate, Givaudan is at the forefront of creating flavours and fragrances that 'engage your senses'. The Company reported sales of CHF 5.1 billion in 2017. Headquartered in Switzerland with local presence in over 100 locations, the Company has more than 11,100 employees worldwide. Givaudan invites you to discover more at www.givaudan.com (http://www.givaudan.com).

About Givaudan Flavours

Givaudan's comprehensive knowledge of local flavours, extensive global footprint and strategic insights enable close partnerships with customers wherever they may be. With a customised approach to product creation, the Flavour Division is a powerhouse of knowledge, innovation and creativity equipped to surprise customers and consumers with fresh, unique ideas and solutions. Givaudan creates lasting flavour and taste experiences that touch emotions across key segments including beverages, sweet goods, savoury and snacks; regardless of product category, Givaudan's passion is to make food and beverage products taste delicious. We invite you to 'engage your senses' and learn more about Flavours at www.givaudan.com/flavours (http://www.givaudan.com/flavours).

For further information please contact

Peter Wullschleger, Givaudan Media and Investor Relations

T +41 22 780 9093

Epeter_b.wullschleger@givaudan.com