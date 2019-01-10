Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2019-01-10 / 10:28 *Press Release* *PNE AG: Gerdau-Schwienau wind farm successfully repowered* - New wind energy turbines with 21.6 MW nominal capacity completed - Clear yield increase thanks to repowering - Wind farm is operated within the 2020 portfolio Cuxhaven, January 10, 2018 - PNE AG has completed the "Gerdau-Schwienau" wind farm repowering project on time before the end of the year. Six new wind energy turbines with a nominal capacity of a total of 21.6 MW were fully erected. Although the number of wind turbines was more than halved as a result of repowering, power generation at the site can be roughly doubled. Markus Lesser, CEO of PNE AG: "This successful repowering project also demonstrates the enormous potential of using existing wind power sites and renewing older wind turbines. Our extensive experience with such projects pays off." PNE operates the wind farm as part of the 2020 portfolio, in which predominantly German and French wind farms with a capacity of up to 200 MW will be combined. Since the launch of "Gerdau-Schwienau", wind farms with a nominal capacity of 64.6 MW are operated within the 2020 portfolio. At the wind farm in Lower Saxony, six Nordex N 131 systems, each with 3.6 MW nominal capacity and a hub height of 99 metres, have been set up. These will replace 13 wind energy turbines, which had been erected from 2001 in this wind farm by the PNE Group. The future average annual power production will be able to cover the power demand of more than 13,500 households. The environmentally friendly wind power generated will be fed into the 110 kV grid of Avacon AG via the newly constructed substation of the PNE Group located in the wind farm. The dismantling of the wind energy installations and the disposal and recycling of the components were carried out in compliance with strict environmental regulations. Roads and floor spaces required for cranes within the construction phase have been dismantled. The repowering project of the wind farm began in June 2018. The previous turbines, including the foundations, were completely dismantled. *About the PNE Group* The internationally operating PNE Group with its brands PNE and WKN is one of the most experienced project developers of onshore and offshore wind farms. Based on this success, the Group has developed to become a "clean energy solutions provider". From initial site exploration and implementation of approval procedures via financing and turnkey construction to operation and repowering, the Company's services encompass all the phases of developing and operating wind farms. In addition to wind energy, in the future, the Company's range of offers will include photovoltaics, electricity storage, services and the supply of clean electricity. In this context, PNE is also involved in the development of power-to-gas solutions. *Contacts for enquiries* *PNE AG* *PNE AG* Rainer Heinsohn Christopher Rodler Corporate Communications Investor Relations Tel: +49 (0) 4721 718 453 Tel: +49 (0) 40 87933 114 Fax: +49 (0) 4721 718 373 Fax: +49 (0) 4721 718 373 Rainer.Heinsohn(at)pne-ag.com Christopher.Rodler(at)pne-ag.com End of Media Release Issuer: PNE AG 2019-01-10 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: PNE AG Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4 27472 Cuxhaven Germany Phone: 04721 / 718 - 06 Fax: 04721 / 718 - 200 E-mail: info@pne-ag.com Internet: http://www.pne-ag.com ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A2LQ3M9, , DE000A12UMG0, WKN: A0JBPG, A2LQ3M, , A12UMG, Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 764951 2019-01-10

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 10, 2019 04:28 ET (09:28 GMT)