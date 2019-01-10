Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2019-01-10 / 10:29 *Senvion: Q4 2018 secures healthy order book for 2019* *- *Full year order intake of EUR 1.52bn, with onshore order intake growth of 3% yoy - Q4 order intake reaches EUR 514m, including conversion of 300 MW Indian and 41 MW Spanish order into firm, yielding order intake growth in Q4 of 3% yoy - Order intake by capacity rose by 16% yoy from 1,740 MW to 2,011 MW in 2018 - Conditional order intake continues to show strong momentum *Hamburg: *Senvion today announced turbine order intake of EUR 1.52bn in 2018, on the back of a healthy order intake in Q4. In comparison, the total order intake and the onshore order intake was EUR 1.78bn and EUR 1.47bn respectively in 2017. The total order intake by capacity grew to 2,011 MW in 2018 - an increase of 16% yoy including 31% growth yoy recorded in onshore order intake growth by capacity. In addition to the firm order intake, Senvion also recorded over 500 MW of conditional orders in Q4. Senvion built healthy order momentum, especially in the fourth quarter 2018 and secured EUR 514m of order intake, which is 146% higher than the order intake recorded in the third quarter of 2018. The 2018 combined order intake from new markets amounted EUR 1,024m, which is 67% of the total turbine order intake for the company. In addition, Senvion booked several large-scale conditional contracts in key growth markets across Latin America, India and Australia and re-entered Spain and the US with more than 500 MW conditional orders in those two markets alone. The company also established itself as an important market player in India with a total order book of over 1 GW of which nearly 75% is already booked as firm. The signing of the 340 MW conditional order in Chile in December is an important milestone for the market, positioning the newly launched 4.2 turbine series and is one of the largest orders in the history of the company. The installations picked-up in the fourth quarter 2018 and reached about 458 MW. Even with some installation delays in Latin America and Australia, this is 36% higher than the third quarter. As a result, the total installations in 2018 reached about 1.1 GW. *David Hardy, Executive Director and CSO of Senvion,* said: "We are glad to confirm that order intake and installations have shown a strong pick-up in the fourth quarter 2018. It has been a challenging year and we are proud that Senvion could prove its operations are capable of successfully managing that high level of installations - we have built-up a solid basis for the execution of the growing order book for 2019." Senvion will report its full annual results on March 14, 2019. *About Senvion:* Senvion is a leading global manufacturer of onshore and offshore wind turbines. The company develops, produces and markets wind turbines for almost any location - with rated outputs of 2 MW to 6.33 MW and rotor diameters of 82 metres to 152 metres. Furthermore, the company offers its customers project specific solutions in the areas of turnkey, service and maintenance, transport and installation, as well as foundation planning and construction. The Senvion systems are mainly designed in the major TechCenters in Osterrönfeld and Bangalore and manufactured at its German and Portuguese plants in Bremerhaven, Vagos and Oliveira de Frades as well as in Zory-Warszowice, Poland and Baramati, India. With approximately 4,000 employees worldwide, the company makes use of the experience gained from the manufacture and installation of more than 7,900 wind turbines around the world. The company's operational subsidiary Senvion GmbH is based in Hamburg and represented by distribution partners, subsidiaries and participations in European markets such as France, Belgium, the Netherlands, the UK, Italy, Romania, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and Poland as well as on a global level in the USA, China, Australia, Japan, India, Chile and Canada. Senvion S.A. is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. *Vice President Capital Markets and Public Relations* Dhaval Vakil phone: +44 20 3859 3664 mobile: +44 7788 390 185 email: dhaval.vakil@senvion.com *Senior Manager Corporate Communications* Katrin Rosendahl phone: +49 40 5555 090 3040 mobile: +49 173 3687 185 email: katrin.rosendahl@senvion.com End of Media Release Issuer: Senvion S.A. 2019-01-10 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Senvion S.A. 46a, avenue John F. Kennedy L-1855 Luxembourg Luxemburg Phone: +352 26 00 5305 Fax: +352 26 00 5301 E-mail: press@senvion.com Internet: www.senvion.com ISIN: LU1377527517, XS1223808749, XS1223809390 WKN: A2AFKW Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Dublin, Luxembourg Stock Exchange End of News DGAP Media 764943 2019-01-10

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 10, 2019 04:29 ET (09:29 GMT)