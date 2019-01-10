Visiongain Report Researches Growth Opportunities Within the $18.5 Billion CO2 EOR Market

LONDON, January 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market 2019-2029

Production (MMbbls/yr) & CAPEX ($m) Forecasts for CO2 Injection (featuring Miscible & Immiscible) Forecasts for CO2 Transmission Infrastructure (CO2 Pipeline Networks) and Naturally Occurring CO2 Sources; and Capacity (MMtpa) & CAPEX ($m) Forecasts for Anthropogenic Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS) for CO2 EOR Plus Leading Country/ Region and Company Analysis

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )



The latest report from business intelligence provider Visiongain offers in depth analysis of the global carbon dioxide (CO2) enhanced oil recovery (EOR) market. Visiongain evaluates spending, including investments on anthropogenic carbon capture facilities and equipment for CO2 EOR at $18.5bn in 2019.

How this report will benefit you

The 167-page report provides clear detailed insight into the global carbon dioxide (CO2) Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR). In this brand new report you will find 123 in-depth tables, charts and graphs all unavailable elsewhere.

By ordering and reading our report today you will stay better informed and ready to act.

Report Deliverables

• Global market forecasts and analysis covering the period 2019 to 2029 in terms of CO2 EOR CAPEX ($m) and anthropogenic CO2 providers' CAPEX ($m)

• Global market forecasts covering the period 2019 to 2029 in terms of CO2 EOR production (MMbbls/yr) and anthropogenic CO2 supply (MMtpa)

• Submarket forecasts and analysis covering the period 2019 to 2029 in terms of total spending for the CO2 EOR cost components:

- CO2 sources,

- Pipelines

- Injection

• National market forecasts and analysis from 2019 to 2029 in terms of CO2 EOR CAPEX ($m) and anthropogenic CO2 providers' CAPEX ($m) for the US, Canada, China, Brazil, the UAE, the UK, the rest of Europe and the rest of the world

• Multiple project tables located in each country/ region covered in the report

• National market forecasts from 2019 to 2029 in terms of CO2 EOR production (bpd) and anthropogenic CO2 supply (MMtpa) for the US, China, Canada, Brazil, the UAE, the UK, the rest of Europe and the rest of the world

• Details and analysis of all current (known) and upcoming CO2 EOR projects taking place throughout the world detailing: name, company, gas source, start date, current oil production (bpd) and forecasted peak production between 2019 and 2029 (bpd)

• Details and analysis of all known operating or planned CCS projects that have implications for CO2 EOR: location, companies, MMtpa capacity and operation date



• National market forecasts from 2019 to 2029 in terms of CO2 EOR production (mmbbls/yr) and spending ($m)

- US CO2 EOR Forecast 2019-2029

- China CO2 EOR Forecast 2019-2029

- Canada CO2 EOR Forecast 2019-2029

- Brazil CO2 EOR Forecast 2019-2029

- UAE CO2 EOR Forecast 2019-2029

- UK CO2 EOR Forecast 2019-2029

- Rest of Europe CO2 EOR Forecast 2019-2029

- Rest of the world CO2 EOR Forecast 2019-2029

• Submarket forecasts for the period 2019 to 2029

- CO2 Injection (Miscible & Immiscible)

- CO2 Transmission Infrastructure (CO2 Pipeline Networks)

- Naturally Occurring CO2 Sources

- Anthropogenic Carbon Capture & & Storage (CCS) for CO2 EOR

• Analysis of the CO2 EOR industry outlook with analysis of some of the top companies operating within the CO2 EOR market space, including:

- Kinder Morgan

- Denbury Resources

- Hilcorp Energy Company

- Whiting Petroleum Corporation

- Occidental Petroleum Corporation

- Fleur de Lis Energy

- Hess Corporation

- Chaparral Energy Inc.

- Chevron

- Apache Corporation

- Cenovus

- China National Petroleum Corporation

- Husky Energy

- Petrobras

- Sinopec

• PEST analysis of the major political, economic, social and technological aspects impacting the market

• Conclusions and recommendations

How will you benefit from this report?

• Enhance your strategic decision-making

• Assist with your research, presentations and business plans

• Show which emerging market opportunities to focus upon

• Increase your industry knowledge

• Keep you up to date with crucial market developments

• Allow you to develop informed growth strategies

• Build your technical insight

• Illustrate trends to exploit

• Strengthen your analysis of competitors

• Provide risk analysis helping you avoid the pitfalls other companies could make

• Ultimately, help you to maximise profitability for your company

Who should read this report?

• Oil companies and companies specialising in enhanced oil recovery (EOR)

• Anthropogenic CO2 suppliers and potential future anthropogenic CO2 suppliers such as power plants, natural gas processing units and other energy-intensive facilities

• Technology developers

• Heads of strategic development

• Marketing staff

• Market analysts

• Procurement staff & suppliers

• Investors & financial institutions

• Banks

• Governmental departments & agencies

Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analysis for the carbon dioxide (CO2) Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) market and leading companies. You will find data, trends and predictions.

Buy our report today Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market 2019-2029: Production (MMbbls/yr) & CAPEX ($m) Forecasts for CO2 Injection (featuring Miscible & Immiscible) Forecasts for CO2 Transmission Infrastructure (CO2 Pipeline Networks) and Naturally Occurring CO2 Sources; and Capacity (MMtpa) & CAPEX ($m) Forecasts for Anthropogenic Carbon Capture & & Storage (CCS) for CO2 EOR Plus Leading Country/ Region and Company Analysis Avoid missing out by staying informed - get our report now.

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun atsara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website:https://www.visiongain.com/report/carbon-dioxide-co2-enhanced-oil-recovery-eor-market-2019-2029/

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Emailsara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC)

Agrium

Air Products & Chemicals Inc

Alstom

Anadarko petroleum

Apache Corporation

Bank of America (Merrill Lynch)

Basin Electric Power Cooperative

BP

Breitburn Energy Partners

Cenovus

Chaparral Energy

Chesapeake Energy

Chevron

China Datang Corporation

China Resources Power

CNOOC

CNPC

CNRL

Co2 Deepstore

Coffeyville Resources

ConocoPhillips

Core Energy

Denbury Resources

Devon Energy

Dodsal Group

Dongguan Taiyangzhou Power Corporation

Emirates Aluminium

Emirates Steel Industries

Enhance Energy

EOG Corporation

ExxonMobil

Fleur de Lis Energy

Glencoe Resources

GreenGen Tiajin IGCC Co. Ltd.

Halliburton

Hess Corporation

Hilcorp Energy

Husky Energy

Japan Vietnam Petroleum Co, (JVPC)

JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration Corp.

KBR

Kemper County

Kinder Morgan

Koch Nitrogen Company

Marathon Oil

Masdar

Merit Energy

NRG Energy

Occidental Petroleum

OPEC

PCOR

Pengrwoth Energy

Penn West Exploration

Petra Nova

Petrobras

Petroleo Brasiliero S.A. (Petrobras)

Petrovietnam

Pioneer Natural Resources

Royal Dutch Shell (Shell)

Sandridge Energy

SaskPower

Schlumberger

Shaanxi Yanchang Petroleum Group

Shenhua Ningxia

Sinopec

Southern Company

Southwest Partnership

Summit Power

Summit Power Group

Taweelah Asia Power Company (TAPCO)

TransAlta

White Petroleum



Organisations Mentioned

Alberta Department of Energy (ADOE)

Clean Fossil Fuel Development Institute (CFEDI)

Department of Energy (DOE)

Energy Information Administration (EIA)

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Global Carbon Capture and Storage Institute (GCCSI)

Guandong Low-Carbon Technology and Industry research Centre (GDLRC)

IEA

Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC)

Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI)

National Academy of Sciences

National Enhanced Oil Recovery Initiative (NEORI)

National Grid

Scottish Carbon Capture and Storage (SCCS)

UK Carbon Capture and Storage Research Centre (UKCCSRC)

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun onsara.peerun@visiongain.com