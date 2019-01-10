=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Company Information St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands - Atrium European Real Estate Limited Notice of Full Year 2018 Results Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/Euronext: ATRS), a leading owner, manager and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real estate in Central and Eastern Europe, will be announcing its results for the full year and fourth quarter ended 31 December 2018, on Thursday 28 February 2019. There will be a call for analysts on the day of the results at 08.30 UK / 09.30 CET. Please contact atrium@fticonsulting.com [atrium@fticonsulting.com] for the dial-in details. For further information: FTI Consulting, London +44 (0)20 3727 1000 Richard Sunderland/ Claire Turvey/ Ellie Sweeney atrium@fticonsulting.com [atrium@fticonsulting.com] Further inquiry note: For further information: FTI Consulting Inc.: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 Richard Sunderland Claire Turvey Richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

