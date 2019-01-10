Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

JSC VTB Bank (VTBR) VTB acquired controlling stakes in Zapsibcombank and Sarovbusinessbank 10-Jan-2019 / 11:29 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. VTB acquired controlling stakes in Zapsibcombank and Sarovbusinessbank On January 9th, 2018, VTB Bank (PJSC) acquired a controlling stake in Joint-Stock West Siberian commercial bank (Zapsibcombank) in the amount of 86,650,277 or 71.80% of voting rights. On January 9th, 2018, VTB Bank (PJSC) acquired a controlling stake in Public Joint-Stock Company Sarovbusinessbank in the amount of 1,020,332,387 or 81.11% of voting rights. ISIN: US46630Q2021 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: VTBR LEI Code: 253400V1H6ART1UQ0N98 Sequence No.: 7132 EQS News ID: 764979 End of Announcement EQS News Service

January 10, 2019 05:30 ET (10:30 GMT)