Injection Molding Machine Market Size Worth $22.45 Billion By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

The global injection molding machine market size is anticipated to be valued at USD 22.45 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period. Growing demand for lightweight and complex automotive and electronic components is projected to enhance the requirement for Injection Molding Machines (IMM).

Rising industrialization, technological developments, rapid urbanization, and growth in infrastructure are anticipated to augment demand for IMM. Increasing mass production in automotive, consumer goods, and electronics industries are expected to propel the global injection molding machine market over the forecast period.

On the basis of materials, IMM market is segmented into plastic and metal injection molding machines. In terms of revenue, the plastic segment valued at USD 12.99 billion in 2017. It is projected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period.

Automotive segment was valued at USD 4.97 billion in 2017 and is projected to register significant expansion in the forthcoming years. Injection molding machines find a range of applications in automotive industry. They are used to manufacture the most complex and critical parts including interior and exterior trim components, electronic subassemblies, and under-hood application components. Consumable goods are among the largest segment where IMMs are used to manufacture personal hygiene products, housewares, cosmetics, and convenience goods.

In terms of technology, electric injection molding machine market accounted for USD 5.8 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to witness robust growth over the forecast period. High adoption of electric injection molding machine for diverse applications across electronics, packaging, and healthcare industries is likely to boost the demand over the forecast period. In 2017, the electrically operated machines segment accounted for around 34.00% of the global injection molding machine market share. High adoption of technology coupled with production costs of these manufacturing processes over the existing processes is projected to encourage market growth.

The U.S. injection molding machine market revenue is projected to expand at a CAGR of 1.10% over the forecast period. U.S. is among the largest consumer compelled by demand for lightweight and complex components from automotive sector

Germany is projected to grow over USD 2.23 billion over the forecast period. Presence of advanced infrastructure and technology, R&D initiatives, and highly skilled workforce are expected to drive the growth

China is the largest market for injection molding machine in Asia Pacific and is anticipated to reach USD 3.71 billion in 2025. The country has the largest population in the world and rapidly growing automotive and electronics industries resulting largest market share in the region

Key market participants include Chen Hsong Holdings Limited, Engel Austria GmbH, Arburg GmbH & Co. KG, Milacron Holdings Corp., Sumitomo (SHI) Demag Plastics Machinery GmbH, Haitian International Holdings Limited, Nissei Plastic Industrial Co. Limited, and Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd.

Grand View Research has segmented the global injection molding machine market on the basis of material, technology, end use and region:

Injection Molding Machine Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) Plastic Metal

Injection Molding Machine Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) Hydraulic Electric Hybrid

Injection Molding Machine End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) Automotive Consumer Goods Packaging Electronics Others

Injection Molding Machine Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France Spain Italy Denmark Austria Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Taiwan Central & South America Brazil Argentina Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia



