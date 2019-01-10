Gfinity to Host EA FUT Champions Cup April

LONDON, January 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Gfinity, a world-leading esports solutions provider, announces it will host the third EA FUT Champions Cup April as part of the EA SPORTS FIFA 19 Global Series. This latest announcement is in addition to the four previously announced events: the Gfinity FUT Champions Cup December, which took place at the end of last year, and three Licensed Qualifying Events which will run each month from January to March. All events will be held at the Gfinity Esports Arena in London.

The tournament, which is the largest of the regular season events and forms part of the journey that players will take on the road to the FIFA eWorld Cup 2019, runs from 5th-7th April and will feature 64 of the world's best FIFA 19 players who have qualified through in-game online competitions. The event will be streamed live via the EA SPORTS FIFA channels to millions of fans around the world.

More than 20 million players across 60 countries participated in the EA SPORTS FIFA 18 Global Series. For the 2019 season, new pathways are now available making it easier for players to qualify for the EA SPORTS FIFA 19 Global Series through the introduction of a new EA SPORTS FIFA 19 Global Series Points system.

The EA FUT Champions Cup April, in addition to the Gfinity FUT Champions Cup December and Licensed Qualifiers, extends Gfinity's strong relationship with competitive FIFA, following its recent appointment as Tournament Operator for the inaugural ePremier League. That tournament will feature esports players from each of the 20 Premier League clubs with the live finals kicking off on 28-29thMarch 2019. For more information, visit: https://e.premierleague.com

Garry Cook, Executive Chairman at Gfinity, said: "We enjoy an incredibly strong relationship with EA SPORTS and are delighted to have extended our partnership with the latest EA FUT Champions Cup tournament. Through the delivery of the Global Series events and the upcoming ePremier League, Gfinity continues to be at the forefront of FIFA competitive gaming tournaments. It's going to be an exciting year for the FIFA 19 competitive gaming community and we are proud to play our part in its continued growth and success."

About Gfinity

More information about Gfinity is available at http://www.gfinityplc.com