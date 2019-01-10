EY Intelligent Move Solution launches to help organizations migrate to SAP S/4HANA

- EY is among the first SAP alliances to develop an intelligent automation- focused approach to migration

LONDON, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EY announces the launch of the EY Intelligent Move Solution for use with SAP S/4HANA, a new generation of SAP Business Suite that is characterized by simplification, increased efficiency, and features such as planning and simulation options for many conventional transactions. The EY Intelligent Move Solution allows businesses that use SAP solutions to migrate to SAP S/4HANA in less time and use fewer resources, which helps minimize interruption to the business.

EY is among the first SAP alliances to incorporate robotic process automation (RPA) tools to help accelerate and streamline the move to SAP S/4HANA. Artificial intelligence (AI) is used throughout the EY Intelligent Move Solution for use with SAP S/4HANA, including the data migration work stream, which has historically been time and people intensive.

The EY Intelligent Move Solution was developed to streamline the process of data migration. AI capabilities help optimize the identification of data objects and help reduce dependencies from SAP solutions to lower data load cycle times. Further, the testing cycles are executed using robots instead of people, which frees up employees to focus on key projects and business resources. Automated testing -- has the additional benefit of identifying and mapping RPA opportunities for other processes.

Throughout the migration process, several EY proprietary migration tools that identify custom code, remediate potential problems and simplify the migration contribute to faster completion time and help reduce costs and disruption for businesses that need to migrate their data.

The EY Intelligent Move Solution is part of the EY Agile Business Finance transformation service launched in collaboration with SAP.

Bill Hale, EY Americas SAP Intelligent Automation Leader, Advisory, says:

"In the traditional style of migration, two systems would have to run in parallel, with people inputting transactions to ensure the new system comes up with same result as the old one. This is a costly, time-consuming process. With intelligent automation, we can now develop bots to do much of this work, going back and forth reading and writing data that needs to be migrated."

The EY Intelligent Move Solution has multiple benefits for organizations:

Automates migration to a cloud environment with greatly enhanced capabilities

Helps organizations to focus resources to drive real value in process and organization transformation

Helps organizations focus peoples' time and resources on enhancing design and deployment of transformed processes, controls and organizations

Weston Jones, EY Global and EY Americas Robotics and Intelligent Automation Leader, Advisory, says:

"From EY experience working with organizations to help manage their data, we know that the functions involved in a big Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) move - such as configuring the new system - can be automated. This can dramatically increase ROI and build a business case for digital transformation, rather than just migration."

Recently, EY was ranked #1 in robotic process automation services by HFS Research and named a leader in innovation consulting services by Forrester Research.

Elena Christopher, Research Vice President, HFS Research, says:

"EY's internal and go-to-market approach with robotic process automation focuses on applying technology to end-to-end process transformation, with a strong focus on rationalizing and refining upstream and downstream functions impacted by change. This includes strategy, processes, controls, change management, talent and governance elements. This real-world use of RPA informs the development of IP and tools, accelerators and helps refine its advisory approach."

