Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 09-January-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 361.73p INCLUDING current year revenue 366.93p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 357.35p INCLUDING current year revenue 362.55p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---