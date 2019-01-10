In Prémian, southern France, a blockchain project developed by Sunchain is providing six consumers with solar power and certifying transactions - which also involve local distribution system operator Enedis.A community of homeowners, small businesses and public entities in the French village of Prémian, in the southern Occitanie province, is sharing the solar power generated by a PV system under a self-consumption regime administered by the local municipality. Under the system, transactions between community members are fraud-resistant and transparent thanks to a dedicated blockchain technology. ...

