Ruffer Investment Company Ltd - Share Dealing by Investment Manager

10 January 2019



Ruffer Investment Company Limited

(the "Company")

LEI: 21380068AHZKY7MKN047

Share Dealing by Investment Manager

Ruffer Investment Company Limited announces that it has been informed of the purchase of 7,000 Redeemable Participating Preference Shares of 0.01 pence each by Duncan MacInnes of Ruffer AIFM Limited, the Investment Manager of the Company, at a price of £2.1475 per share on 9 January 2019.

Following this purchase of shares, Duncan MacInnes is the beneficial owner of 28,800 Redeemable Participating Preference Shares.

Disclosure of this purchase is not a regulatory requirement but it was felt by the directors of the Company to be of interest to shareholders.





