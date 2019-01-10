Heller's Innovation-driven Growth in the SMT Reflow Soldering Equipment Market Applauded by Frost & Sullivan

Heller stands out for its ability to provide the lowest TCO in the market, as well as design and deliver customized solutions on time

SANTA CLARA, California, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global surface mount technology (SMT) reflow soldering equipment market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Heller Industries, Inc. with the 2018 Global Company of the Year Award. Heller stands out for its portfolio of lead-free-certified Mark Series SMT reflow ovens that guarantee the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO) in the market, with a 40% to 50% reduction in nitrogen consumption, minimized maintenance needs, and approximately 40% energy savings. Its offerings support Industry 4.0 communication, while its collaborations with brands such as Panasonic will take predictive analytics to the next level and allow customers to harness the power of Big Data. Above all, its decision to shift its parallel manufacturing base to Korea to cater to the needs of its US customers, without being affected by the 25% import duty imposed on China's manufactured goods, underlines its strategic excellence over its peers.

"Heller's product/technology strategy is geared towards lowering the cost of equipment every year to stay competitive in a price-sensitive market," said Prabhu Karunakaran, Industry Analyst. "Similar to its manufacturing factory in China, Heller's parallel supply chain in Korea can produce any reflow oven, endowing the company with a competitive advantage when delivering world-class reflow ovens at no extra costs to its US customers. The strategically positioned supply chain will also enable Heller to deliver products on time, which is a critical success factor."

The company's Mark Series of reflow soldering ovens highlight its excellence in technological innovation and ability to effectively address customers' growing need for best-of-breed solutions. The Mark 5 Series is recognized as the top convection-based SMT reflow oven worldwide for large-board and dual-lane applications. In addition to having the tightest tolerance and parallelism, its enhanced heater modules are slimmer than competing solutions, and have a response time of less than a second and a change in temperature of less than 0.1 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the Mark 7 Series features an evolved design, and a large-sized blower for heavy or difficult boards and carriers. Heller is also looking to develop ovens with novel catalysts that will optimize operational efficiency, minimize the need for flux maintenance, and bring down the nitrogen consumption rate.

To further drive technological innovation, Heller is collaborating with companies to provide next-generation predictive analytics. For example, it has partnered with Panasonic Factory Solutions to leverage its manufacturing execution system, PanaCIM, which can integrate its reflow ovens seamlessly with automation equipment from other vendors and create a connected network of devices, machines, and systems. This solution will enable end customers to make informed decisions and improve the productivity of their manufacturing processes and operations, transforming their manufacturing floors into smart factories.

"Heller has established a local presence through its strong network of distributors in the Americas, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and Africa, and this wide geographic reach has enhanced its brand visibility worldwide," noted Prabhu Karunakaran. "Overall, its networks, well thought-out partnerships, and linked supply chain have helped it deliver best-in-class products on time, which, in turn, has strengthened its market position and set it up for further growth."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

