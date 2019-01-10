genae Buys MedicSense

ANTWERP, Belgium and TEL-AVIV, Israel, January 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

genae, Experts in Value-driven Science & Technology for the Medical Industries, today announced the acquisition of MedicSense, a Clinical, Regulatory Affairs and Quality Assurance consultancy firm.

"The vast regulatory and quality assurance expertise of the MedicSense team represents a logical expansion of genae's value chain of services," said Bart Segers, CEO at genae. "Being involved in the early stages of the development process lowers the risk of potential re-engineering and accelerates the time to market, while remaining in compliance with worldwide regulatory requirements."

"Integrating MedicSense in the genae group addresses the needs of the vibrant, high-tech medical device industry and the dynamic regulatory environment," said Adi Ickowicz and Erez Adiv co-founders and CEO's at MedicSense. "This approach favors the entire service industry and represents a major advantage for the larger multi-disciplinary and more comprehensive service providers."

About genae

genae is involved in the development of devices and therapies that change medical practice. With HQ in Antwerp, Belgium, and offices globally, genae serves a client base ranging from publicly traded, strategic players to very early start-ups.

To learn more about genae, please visit http://www.genae.com

About MedicSense

MedicSense specializes in developing dedicated regulatory strategies, from initial product registration to post marketing activities, to assist companies in maneuvering through the stringent and dynamic regulation environment. With a streamlined, highly focused approach, MedicSense has been assisting companies for more than 20 years to get products past regulatory hurdles with innovative and pragmatic solutions.

To learn more about MedicSense, please visit http://www.medicsense.com

