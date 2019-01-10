Powder Induction and Dispersion System Market Worth $1,112 Million by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, January 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "Powder Induction and Dispersion Systems Market by Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care Products, Chemicals), Process (Batch, Continuous), Mixing Type (Inline, In-tank), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Powder Induction And Dispersion System Market is estimated to be USD 843 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1,112 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The market for products such as salad dressings, mayonnaise, baby food, milk drinks, confectionery products, and sauces has witnessed significant growth. To improve the production efficiency of food products and pharma ingredients, a well-developed induction and dispersion technique is required with strategies that help to ascertain, which mixing process a manufacturer should adopt.

The pharmaceutical segment is estimated to account for the larger share of the powder induction and dispersion system market, by application, in 2018.

On the basis of application, the pharmaceutical segment is estimated to hold a larger share of the powder induction and dispersion system market in 2018. The active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) is a powder that is blended with other powders (excipients) or liquids to produce tablets and gel capsules. Powder induction and dispersion systems find application in the pharmaceutical industry; from products low in viscosity such as injections and cough syrup to highly viscous products such as suppositories and dental masses.

High end-user demand and automation to drive the demand for continuous process equipment

On the basis of type, the continuous powder induction and dispersion segment dominated the global market in 2018. Mixing technologies and equipment such as high shear mixers (HSMs), SLIM (solids/liquid injection manifold), ultra-high shear mixing (continuous process), and high-speed planetary mixing are being developed by powder induction and dispersion system manufacturers. These induction and dispersion technologies present an opportunity for food companies to update their processes, upgrade efficiencies, improve product consistency, and strengthen R&D efforts.

North America is estimated to dominate the powder induction and dispersion system market in 2018.

North America is estimated to be the largest market for powder induction and dispersion system in 2018. The high concentration of manufacturers and increasing local demand for powder induction and dispersion systems in North America are factors responsible for the region's domination during the forecast period. The major driving factors driving the demand for powder induction and dispersion systems market in the region include increasing volumes in pharmaceutical production, need for greater efficiency, and elimination of material loss during processing.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies. It includes profiles of leading companies such Admix Inc. (US), John Bean Technologies Ltd. (US), SPX Flow (US), Ystral GmbH (Germany), IDEX Corporation (US), Charles Ross & Son Co. (US), Hayward Gordon Group (Canada), Axiflow Technologies Ltd. (US), Silverson Machines Inc. (UK), Noritake Co. Ltd (Japan), IKA Werke GmbH (Germany), and Joshua Greaves & Sons Ltd. (UK).

