At the end of December, the Algerian government issued a tender for off-grid gas/diesel and solar projects in non-interconnected areas in the south of the country.Energy company Shariket Kahraba wa Taket Moutadjadida (SKTM), a unit of Algerian state-owned gas and power provider Sonegalz, issued the tender for the development of off-grid hybrid gas/diesel and solar projects. Through the tender - published at the end of last year - SKTM intends to develop five projects in off-grid areas in the south of Algeria. A first, 9 MW project consisting of 3 MW and 6 MW units is planned for Guezzem, in Tamanrasset ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...